Ilhan Omar Hit With Foul-Smelling Liquid Following Public Clash With Kristi Noem

US Representative Ilhan Omar was sprayed with a foul-smelling liquid during a public town hall meeting in Minneapolis on 27 January 2026, prompting an immediate security response and the arrest of a suspect.

The incident occurred moments after Omar sharply criticised federal immigration enforcement and called for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment, raising questions about motive and whether the attack was politically coordinated.

What Happened at the Town Hall?

Video footage from the event shows a man approaching Omar and spraying an unknown liquid toward her using a syringe-like device before being tackled by security personnel. According to reports, Minneapolis police confirmed the suspect was arrested at the scene and later booked on a third-degree assault charge.

NEW -- Rep. Ilhan Omar was just charged by a man at a town hall event in Minneapolis. Crowd says he "sprayed her" with something.



You can hear Omar demand to continue the town hall -- and she's back to speaking now from the podium. pic.twitter.com/4OpSWHo0Z9 — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) January 28, 2026

Omar was not physically injured and, after a brief pause, continued the town hall. In the viral video, Omar can be seen bravely not stepping back but going after the man as he sprayed her out of the blue.

Furthermore, she declined immediate medical treatment, and officials said no serious injuries were reported among attendees.

'I'm ok. I'm a survivor, so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don't let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong,' Omar later wrote on X.

What Was the Substance?

Authorities have not yet identified the liquid. However, witnesses and journalists present described it as having a strong, unpleasant odour, variously compared to vinegar or ammonia. Images from the scene showed a light-brown liquid inside the device.

The syringe had orange liquid in it.



This is on Trump for the disgusting lies he continues to tell about Ilhan Omar. pic.twitter.com/hvjsapPZY3 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 28, 2026

Law enforcement officials said forensic testing is underway to determine whether the substance was hazardous or benign. As of the latest update, no officials have confirmed it was toxic or posed a broader public health threat.

Who Was the Attacker?

Police identified the suspect as a 55-year-old man who was taken into custody immediately following the incident. While reports initially varied on the individual's name, authorities confirmed he is being held in Hennepin County Jail pending further proceedings.

On social media, supporters of Omar are urging the authorities to disclose the attacker's name. Another unverified viral footage, which has a clear image of the man, shows the attacker standing in the front looking unhinged.

He looks hella coked out! pic.twitter.com/dDX2WGNCQR — Mogana (@MoganaPhilips) January 28, 2026

Investigators have not announced any formal findings regarding motive, and officials emphasised that the inquiry is ongoing.

Was It Politically Motivated?

Despite the timing of the attack — which followed Omar's public criticism of ICE and Secretary Kristi Noem — authorities have not established any link to an organised political group or coordinated plot, including any connection to MAGA-aligned movements.

However, given the ongoing tension between MAGA supporters and anti-ICE protesters, situations in the US are reportedly getting grim every passing day.

While Omar is a frequent target of political rhetoric, law enforcement officials cautioned against drawing conclusions before the investigation is complete. At this stage, the attack is being treated as an isolated criminal assault.

Leaders across the political spectrum have condemned the incident, stressing that violence or intimidation against elected officials is unacceptable regardless of political disagreement. Meanwhile, the investigation of the incident continues.

Originally published on IBTimes UK