Tech

Microsoft 365 Outage Cripples Outlook and Teams as Millions Struggle to Work Online

Did you experience any of your Microsoft tools not working properly?

By

Millions of Microsoft users encountered major disruptions as Outlook, Teams, Microsoft 365, and additional services experienced widespread outages.

The issues reportedly began around 11:37 a.m. PT and persisted into the evening, leaving businesses and employees struggling to access essential tools.

Microsoft has yet to provide an estimated time for full service restoration.

Which Services Are Affected

Windows Installing Update

According to CNET, the outage impacts a range of Microsoft 365 applications, including:

  • Microsoft Outlook
  • Microsoft Teams
  • Microsoft Defender
  • Microsoft Purview
  • Other core productivity apps

Users have reported degraded performance or complete inability to access these services, affecting remote work, corporate communication, and daily operations that rely on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure.

Microsoft's Response and Guidance

Microsoft acknowledged the problem via the Microsoft 365 admin center, describing it as a "potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services."

Administrators can follow updates under alert MO1221364 for ongoing guidance. The Service Health Status page also confirms service degradation, warning users about reduced functionality across affected platforms.

How to Stay Updated

While Microsoft has not shared a public timeline for resolution, users and IT teams can monitor the Microsoft 365 Admin Center for alerts and the Service Health Status Page for ongoing updates

Businesses are advised to notify employees and implement contingency workflows until services return to normal.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Microsoft
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Chain Bought by Chinese Pork Producer

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Chain Bought by Chinese Pork Producer Smithfield Foods

LeBron James Confronts Stephen A. Smith Over Bronny Comments, Kevin
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Denies Tension Over LeBron and Bronny Draft Pick
Costco’s Kirkland Prosecco Recalled Across 12 States After Shattering Reports
Costco Uses Competitor-Inspired Technology to Make Stores Faster and More Efficient
Trinity Rodman Makes History With Record-Breaking $2M Contract at Washington
Trinity Rodman Makes History With Record-Breaking $2M Contract at Washington Spirit
GameStop to Shut Down Nearly 30 New York Locations Amid
GameStop to Shut Down Nearly 30 New York Locations Amid Major Retail Pullback
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice