Business

Paramount Delays Deadline to Convince Investors Its Warner Bros Bid Is Better

By
Paramount to Lay Off Roughly 1,000 Employees in Sweeping Corporate
A Paramount+ logo is seen during Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Paramount on Thursday extended the deadline for its hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery, giving itself until February 20 to persuade investors that its offer outshines a competing deal from Netflix.

The move buys the studio extra time to rally shareholder support amid a high-stakes battle for one of Hollywood's most iconic entertainment companies.

As of the original January 21 deadline, only about 168.5 million Warner Bros shares—roughly 6.8% of the company's stock—had been tendered, showing that investor enthusiasm for Paramount's offer had been limited, CNBC reported.

A successful takeover would give Paramount control of major franchises, from "Friends" to "Batman," and the HBO Max streaming service, reshaping the Hollywood landscape.

Netflix has recently revised its $82.7 billion offer to an all-cash deal, now valuing Warner Bros at $27.75 per share.

The move aims to provide investors with more certainty and speed up the transaction.

Warner Bros' board unanimously approved the Netflix proposal, while Paramount has yet to raise its offer of $108.4 billion, or $30 per share, for the entire company.

Analysts have suggested that Paramount must increase its bid to reinitiate meaningful negotiations.

Paramount Claims Clearer Regulatory Path

Paramount has also pursued legal avenues, suing Warner Bros to bring the company to the negotiating table. Despite the tension, Paramount argues its offer is superior and has a clearer path to regulatory approval.

"Paramount continues to make an offer its board has rejected repeatedly," Warner Bros said, stressing confidence in the Netflix deal's value and approval prospects.

The showdown is expected to be decided by a shareholder vote likely scheduled for April.

Paramount plans to urge investors to reject Netflix's proposal, claiming that the deal undervalues Warner Bros' cable assets and relies on offloading $17 billion in debt to Discovery Global, which could lower shareholder returns if the debt transfer fails.

According to Reuters, Warner Bros' advisors have valued Discovery Global differently depending on methodology, with a low estimate of $1.33 per share and a high of $6.86 per share.

Paramount maintains that its bid is better structured and could move forward more quickly with regulatory approval.

The Ellison family, owners of Paramount, has argued that their political connections give them an advantage in obtaining necessary approvals.

Originally published on vcpost.com

© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Chain Bought by Chinese Pork Producer

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Chain Bought by Chinese Pork Producer Smithfield Foods

LeBron James Confronts Stephen A. Smith Over Bronny Comments, Kevin
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Denies Tension Over LeBron and Bronny Draft Pick
Costco’s Kirkland Prosecco Recalled Across 12 States After Shattering Reports
Costco Uses Competitor-Inspired Technology to Make Stores Faster and More Efficient
Trinity Rodman Makes History With Record-Breaking $2M Contract at Washington
Trinity Rodman Makes History With Record-Breaking $2M Contract at Washington Spirit
GameStop to Shut Down Nearly 30 New York Locations Amid
GameStop to Shut Down Nearly 30 New York Locations Amid Major Retail Pullback
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice