Peet's Coffee Faces Store Closures After Soda Giant Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Buyout

Peet's Coffee, the beloved California coffee chain, is set to close multiple locations following the announcement of an $18 billion takeover by soda giant Keurig Dr Pepper.

Among the closures is the long-standing San Francisco shop in Polk Gulch, which has served customers since 1993.

"These closures reflect a broader effort to align our business with long-term growth priorities and current market conditions," Peet's spokesperson Stephanie O'Brien said.

"Peet's has made the difficult decision to close a number of Peet's Coffee locations by the end of January 2026."

The closures are not limited to San Francisco. Locations at 919 Cole St., 2257 Market St., and an Evanston, Illinois store are also expected to shut their doors by the end of the month.

Reports suggest roughly 30 Bay Area shops could be affected, though it remains unclear if other US locations will follow.

The move comes as Keurig Dr Pepper completes a public cash offer to purchase Peet's parent company, JDE Peet's.

The plan is to separate the business into two independent companies: one focusing on "refreshment beverages" and the other on becoming a "global coffee leader" serving coffee in more than 100 countries, USA Today reported.

O'Brien emphasized that Peet's remains committed to its legacy.

"We are deeply grateful to our incredible employees and loyal customers for their continued commitment to the brand. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to the quality, craftsmanship, and heritage that have defined Peet's for the past 60 years, while embracing new opportunities to innovate and grow."

Peet's first opened in Berkeley in 1966, founded by Alfred Peet, who moved from Indonesia after being frustrated with the quality of American coffee.

His mentorship of early entrepreneurs in 1971 helped shape Starbucks, and Peet's supplied the company with coffee beans in its early years.

According to FoxBusiness, the closures arrive amid rising coffee prices nationwide. Los Angeles and San Francisco reported median coffee prices of $4.99 and $4.92, respectively, as of August 2025, according to a Toast report tracking nationwide costs.

Many loyal customers have expressed disappointment over the changes. One San Francisco patron commented on Instagram, "They sold out? That's sad. I've been patronizing them for years thinking they are a local, small company — but not anymore."

