Business

Netflix Switches to Cash Offer for Warner Bros, Aiming to Close Door on Paramount

By
Netflix Switches to Cash Offer for Warner Bros, Aiming to

Netflix has shifted to an all-cash offer for Warner Bros Discovery's (WBD) studio and streaming assets, keeping the $82.7 billion valuation the same, in a strategic move to block rival Paramount Skydance from acquiring the Hollywood giant.

The new offer values WBD at $27.75 per share and has received unanimous support from Warner Bros' board, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing.

The switch from a previous cash-and-stock deal is designed to simplify the merger and provide shareholders with "greater certainty of value," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

"Our revised all-cash agreement will enable an expedited timeline to a stockholder vote and provide greater financial certainty," he added. Warner Bros is expected to hold a special investor meeting by April to vote on the deal.

Paramount has been aggressively pursuing Warner Bros, offering $30 per share in cash and engaging in a media campaign to promote its bid.

However, Warner Bros has rejected the offer, citing higher risks and additional debt compared with Netflix's proposal.

Netflix's all-cash deal would leave the combined company with about $85 billion in debt, slightly lower than the $87 billion Paramount's plan would carry, while also benefiting from Netflix's investment-grade credit rating, TechCrunch reported.

"This new agreement only ramps up the pressure," said Alex Fitch, portfolio manager for Harris Oakmark, a major Warner Bros investor

"The accelerated shareholder vote means Paramount needs to act with urgency. Now, it is up to Paramount to provide a clearly superior offer if they want to get this done."

Netflix Simplifies Warner Bros Deal

Analysts say the cash offer is appealing because it removes uncertainty from the merger, even as regulatory scrutiny remains.

According to Reuters, Netflix's prior bid, which combined cash and stock, has lost value due to declining Netflix shares, which fell almost 15% since the deal was first announced in December.

The all-cash move simplifies the structure and reassures investors that they will receive immediate liquidity upon closing.

Warner Bros' board also highlighted the separate valuation of Discovery Global, its planned cable and streaming spin-off, as an additional benefit for shareholders under the Netflix deal.

Paramount Skydance's tender offer expires on January 21, but the company's court efforts to access additional information about Warner Bros' assets were rejected, limiting its ability to sway shareholders.

Analysts expect the final outcome will hinge on investor evaluation of Netflix's financial stability and the value of Discovery Global assets.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Netflix
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Marriage Registrations Crash 20% in One Year

China's Young People Are Rejecting Marriage — And It's Worse Than Anyone Thought

Europe Warns of Counter-Tariffs as Trump Threatens 50% Duties on
EU Mulls Tariffs and Market Restrictions on US in Response to Greenland Threat
Joyce Carol Oates and Elon Musk Clash on X Over
Elon Musk Seeks $134 Billion From OpenAI, Microsoft for 'Wrongful Gains'
Windows 11's FAT32 GB Size Limit Might Finally be Axed: Microsoft Upgrade Coming
Microsoft Rolls Out Fix for Security Update Preventing Windows 11 PCs From Shutting Down
The shipment
China Announces Donation Of 30,000 Tons Of Rice To Cuba: 'Stay United In Difficult Times'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice