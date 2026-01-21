Apple Secures Crucial Legal Win in France as App Tracking Transparency Survives Court Challenge

Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature has been controversial from the beginning. A few years ago, it was reported that it led to a decline in revenue of some small businesses. Because of this, many companies think it's a threat to their growth.

However, the Cupertino giant surprisingly secured a crucial legal win in Europe, with a French court ruling in favor of its ATT feature. The decision allows ATT to remain active nationwide, giving Apple rare momentum as regulatory scrutiny intensifies across the EU.

What App Tracking Transparency Actually Does

Launched in 2021, App Tracking Transparency forces apps to ask users for explicit permission before tracking their activity across other apps and websites. The prompt, now familiar to iPhone users, lets people opt out of cross-app tracking with a single tap.

According to 9to5Mac, advertising groups and major platforms, including Meta, argue that ATT disrupts digital advertising and unfairly advantages Apple. Apple, however, maintains that the feature is privacy-neutral, applying equally to all developers while giving users clear control over their data.

According to Apple, its own apps are designed around privacy-first principles and do not depend on the same cross-app tracking mechanisms used by many third-party advertisers.

France Challenged ATT, But the Court Disagreed

The ruling comes despite France's competition authority previously fining Apple €150 million over concerns that ATT distorted competition in the advertising market. That fine did not suspend the feature, but advertisers pushed further.

A coalition of ad industry groups filed a lawsuit seeking to block ATT entirely in France. This week, a Paris judicial court rejected that effort, ruling that Apple can continue displaying ATT consent prompts on iPhones and other Apple devices, per La Tribune.

The decision effectively preserves one of Apple's most high-profile privacy tools in a major European market.

Apple's Legal Battles Are Far From Over

Apple welcomed the outcome, reiterating that ATT is pro-consumer and widely supported by privacy advocates. While the plaintiffs have signaled plans to continue legal challenges, the ruling strengthens Apple's legal footing across Europe.

More importantly, the decision could influence regulators and courts in other countries by reinforcing the idea that user consent mechanisms are not inherently anticompetitive.

That said, Apple's regulatory battles are far from over. Investigations and complaints related to ATT remain active in countries such as Italy and Germany, keeping pressure on the company's privacy-driven business model.

Back in October, Tech Times reported that the iPhone maker might turn off ATT in Europe. Since many countries questioned the system, Apple might have weighed the implications it would bring in the EU.

Originally published on Tech Times