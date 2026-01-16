Business Technology and Innovation

Elon Musk Slams Ryanair Boss After Airline Rejects Starlink WiFi

Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk arrives for the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States.

Elon Musk has publicly clashed with Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary after the airline rejected the installation of SpaceX's Starlink internet service on its fleet.

The dispute has escalated over the past week, drawing attention across the aviation and tech industries.

On Wednesday, O'Leary ruled out equipping any of Ryanair's more than 600 jets with Starlink, citing concerns over fuel costs caused by the added drag from the antenna. He estimated the service could cost the airline up to $250 million annually.

Speaking to Irish radio station Newstalk, O'Leary criticized Musk directly, saying the billionaire knew "zero" about aviation and drag, calling him an "idiot" and describing Musk's social media platform X as a "cesspit."

Musk responded swiftly on X, calling O'Leary an "utter idiot" who should be fired, NY Post reported. When a follower suggested Musk buy Ryanair and remove O'Leary himself, the tech entrepreneur replied, "Good idea."

Musk argued that O'Leary was "misinformed" and claimed the airline did not know how to properly measure the fuel impact of Starlink equipment.

Airlines Turn to Starlink for Faster In-Flight WiFi

The spat highlights Starlink's growing role in commercial aviation. Powered by thousands of low‑Earth orbit satellites, Starlink aims to provide faster and more reliable in-flight WiFi.

Several major carriers, including United Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Lufthansa, have already begun rolling out the service across their fleets.

According to Reteurs, analysts note that while the financial terms of Starlink agreements are generally undisclosed, the product is positioned as a premium service, appealing mainly to long-haul and full-service airlines rather than budget carriers like Ryanair.

This public feud underscores the tension between low-cost airlines focused on minimizing operational expenses and tech companies promoting next-generation connectivity.

Musk has emphasized the importance of Starlink in aviation, while O'Leary continues to prioritize fuel efficiency and cost control for his airline.

For now, the feud shows no signs of cooling. Musk's bold statements and O'Leary's dismissals have captured global attention.

Elon Musk
