Rory McIlroy Says LIV Golf Is Losing Ground as PGA Tour Regains Power

Rory McIlroy believes LIV Golf is no longer the disruptive force it once was, arguing that its Saudi-backed operation now faces a costly fight just to remain relevant in the professional golf world.

In his view, momentum has quietly shifted back toward the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf's Momentum Appears to Be Slipping

Questions around LIV Golf's long-term future intensified following Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour. Despite facing a substantial fine and restrictions, Koepka's decision sends a powerful signal: top players may no longer view LIV as the superior option.

While LIV still features recognizable names, it has struggled to secure a truly game-changing signing in recent seasons. McIlroy noted that even retaining stars like Bryson DeChambeau on massive contracts would not solve LIV's deeper issues.

Pouring hundreds of millions more into the league would simply preserve the same product, not improve it.

More importantly, losing Koepka, one of LIV's biggest competitive and commercial draws, only reinforces concerns about the league's declining leverage.

PGA Tour Gains Financial Independence

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour has strengthened its position by securing major private investment, significantly reducing its reliance on a potential merger with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

McIlroy suggested earlier talks stalled because meaningful compromise came from only one side.

With fresh capital in place, the PGA Tour no longer needs a deal to survive or expand. That stability allows leadership to focus on improving the product rather than chasing financial security.

Leaner Fields and Stronger Competition

According to Telegraph UK, McIlroy supports the Tour's push toward smaller fields and a more streamlined schedule. He believes fewer players per event will raise competitive standards and enhance fan engagement, reinforcing the PGA Tour's traditional strengths rather than diluting them.

For McIlroy, quality, not excess, is the path forward.

McIlroy Confident and In Form

Speaking in Dubai after his first competitive round of the season, McIlroy reaffirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour both philosophically and competitively.

Fresh off completing the career Grand Slam in 2025, he opened with a five-under 66, indicating that his form remains elite.

His performance mirrored his outlook: confident, controlled, and focused on the long game.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com