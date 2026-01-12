Tech

Meta Launches Conversation Focus Feature for Smart Glasses on Early Access

One of the biggest features for Meta's wearables is now available.

By
Meta Conversation Focus Meta Conversation Focus

Meta is now launching the new Conversation Focus feature on early access for eligible smart glasses in its lineup, offering users a way to enhance the sounds they hear from the ones they are talking to.

Meta Drops Conversation Focus Feature in Early Access

Digital Trends reported that Meta has recently dropped the Conversation Focus feature in the Early Access channels of select smart glasses to deliver better hearing through the open-ear speakers of the wearables.

The Conversation Focus feature was introduced by Meta in December via update v21, showcasing the AI-powered feature that can amplify the sounds produced by the one being spoken to by users.

"You'll hear the amplified voice sound slightly brighter, which will help you distinguish the conversation from ambient background noise so you can stay tuned into the moments that matter," said Meta.

The wearable's feature takes advantage of its microphone, AI, and open-ear speakers to make voice amplification possible, with users able to adjust the volume levels on the smart glasses.

Users will be able to do this by swiping on the right temple part of the glasses or heading to their device settings to select the most applicable level for them.

Select Smart Glasses for Conversation Focus

There are only two smart glasses from Meta's lineup that are eligible to use the Conversation Focus at this time, and these are the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses.

Meta has yet to reveal if this is also coming to the Ray-Ban Meta Display, the more advanced smart glasses that feature a heads-up display.

That said, users only need to ensure that they are part of the Early Access program, have their devices updated to version 21, and are in the United States or Canada to access the feature.

Meta Smart Glasses For Daily Use

Meta's partnership with EssilorLuxottica has made it possible to design different smart glasses for specific needs, with the all-rounder being the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which is one of its most popular.

For the sporty and adventurous ones, there are the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses, which incorporate AI-powered experiences into one's active lifestyle, and more.

Lastly, for a deeper experience that gives a taste of augmented reality, the Ray-Ban Meta Display is the one to look for.

Originally published on Tech Times

ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Social Media Users Shocked to Find Grok Answering Questions As

Grok Access Blocked in Indonesia, Malaysia Amid Global Deepfake Safety Concerns

Adobe Firefly
Adobe Firefly Offers Temporary Unlimited Image Generation Following GPT-1.5 Integration
MLB Trade Rumors: Will Kyle Tucker Join the Los Angeles
MLB Trade Rumors: Kyle Tucker Could Benefit From These 3 Suitors, But Will Yankees Let Him Leave?
German Supermarket Chain Aldi To Buy Winn-Dixie And Harveys Supermarkets
Aldi Ramps Up US Expansion as Shoppers Seek Budget-Friendly Groceries
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Treats Crowds During Night with Samsung, Hyundai
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Urges People to Stop Talking About AI's Potential Harms
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice