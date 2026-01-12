Tech AI

Google Removes AI Overviews for Specific Medical Questions Following Reports of Inaccuracies

How accurate are AI Overviews?

By
Google AI Overviews Health

Google has removed the AI Overviews results for certain medical or health-related questions.

A report by The Guardian has recently raised concerns over the alleged "inaccuracies" that Google's AI Overviews delivers when sharing AI-generated summaries of results or answers.

Google Removes AI Overviews on Certain Medical Questions

According to TechCrunch, Google has now removed the AI Overviews feature when searching for certain medical questions on the Search feature of the platform after it was called out over issues on inaccuracy.

In a test done by TechCrunch, the AI Overviews for the specific queries were no longer available, and it will direct users to search results crawled by the search engine from the internet.

The report claims that this stems from a recent fiasco involving The Guardian, which recently reported that AI Overviews allegedly shared misinformation to users.

Google shared that it does not comment on specific removals from its AI Overviews feature, but the company applies "broad improvements" to the feature from time to time.

AI Overviews Removed After Reported Inaccuracies

According to The Guardian's report, the issue that they discovered on Google's AI Overviews is how it shared answers about a query asking about liver blood test ranges. The report said that it asked, "what is the normal range for liver blood tests."

The Guardian was then given answers that did not account for important factors, including age, ethnicity, nationality, or sex.

These factors are important for liver blood test ranges as these vary from a certain age group, nationality, and the like.

The Guardian shared that using variations to the queries, including "lft reference range" or "lft test reference range," will still lead to getting an AI Overviews result.

However, as per TechCrunch's testing, using the same queries no longer results in AI Overviews sharing a summary behind the question, but Google still offers to search it via AI Mode.

Google AI Overviews' Inaccuracies in the Past

Since the introduction of AI Overviews, Google has faced several issues raised by users about its inaccuracies and misinformation, leading to many problems faced by the feature since it was launched in 2024.

This led to Google removing the feature, only to return after some time. This became a pattern until AI Overviews became a permanent feature for Search.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Google
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Social Media Users Shocked to Find Grok Answering Questions As

Grok Access Blocked in Indonesia, Malaysia Amid Global Deepfake Safety Concerns

Android Phone
Google Insider Urges Aspiring AI Product Managers to 'Be Like Crabs,' But Why?
WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help to Transform Messaging
UAE Warns Banking Customers to be on 'High Alert' For Zero-Day WhatsApp Security Breach
Meta Strikes $10 Billion Cloud Deal With Google Amid AI
Meta Purchases Nuclear Power Energy for Its AI Infrastructure, Including Bill Gates' TerraPower
NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers Could Trade George Kittle If They
49ers TE George Kittle Suffers Achilles Injury After San Francisco's Win Over Philadelphia
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice