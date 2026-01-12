Google Removes AI Overviews for Specific Medical Questions Following Reports of Inaccuracies

Google has removed the AI Overviews results for certain medical or health-related questions.

A report by The Guardian has recently raised concerns over the alleged "inaccuracies" that Google's AI Overviews delivers when sharing AI-generated summaries of results or answers.

Google Removes AI Overviews on Certain Medical Questions

According to TechCrunch, Google has now removed the AI Overviews feature when searching for certain medical questions on the Search feature of the platform after it was called out over issues on inaccuracy.

In a test done by TechCrunch, the AI Overviews for the specific queries were no longer available, and it will direct users to search results crawled by the search engine from the internet.

The report claims that this stems from a recent fiasco involving The Guardian, which recently reported that AI Overviews allegedly shared misinformation to users.

Google shared that it does not comment on specific removals from its AI Overviews feature, but the company applies "broad improvements" to the feature from time to time.

AI Overviews Removed After Reported Inaccuracies

According to The Guardian's report, the issue that they discovered on Google's AI Overviews is how it shared answers about a query asking about liver blood test ranges. The report said that it asked, "what is the normal range for liver blood tests."

The Guardian was then given answers that did not account for important factors, including age, ethnicity, nationality, or sex.

These factors are important for liver blood test ranges as these vary from a certain age group, nationality, and the like.

The Guardian shared that using variations to the queries, including "lft reference range" or "lft test reference range," will still lead to getting an AI Overviews result.

However, as per TechCrunch's testing, using the same queries no longer results in AI Overviews sharing a summary behind the question, but Google still offers to search it via AI Mode.

Google AI Overviews' Inaccuracies in the Past

Since the introduction of AI Overviews, Google has faced several issues raised by users about its inaccuracies and misinformation, leading to many problems faced by the feature since it was launched in 2024.

This led to Google removing the feature, only to return after some time. This became a pattern until AI Overviews became a permanent feature for Search.

