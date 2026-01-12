Sports

Cubs Finally Go All-In With Alex Bregman, But Insider Says Chicago's Blunt Reason Behind it

The Cubs hope to turn things around with Bregman's signing.

After months of tempered expectations, the Chicago Cubs have dramatically reshaped the story of their offseason. Initially, it was a cautious winter under Jed Hoyer, but it surprisingly became one of the most aggressive spending stretches the franchise has made in years.

An insider shared why the Cubs arrived with an Alex Bregman signing.

Cubs End the Quiet With a Key Pitching Move

Is Alex Bregman Really Leaving Boston?

Chicago's shift in approach began with a clear upgrade to its rotation. According to Chi City Sports, the Cubs acquired right-hander Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins, a move that immediately addressed one of the roster's most pressing needs. Cabrera brings high-end stuff, upside, and cost-controlled value, precisely the profile Chicago lacked in its pitching staff.

Alex Bregman Signing Redefines the Offseason

That question was answered swiftly and loudly. On Saturday night, the Cubs agreed to a five-year, $175 million deal with star third baseman Alex Bregman, a signing that caught both fans and rival front offices off guard.

The contract includes deferred money, a structure the Cubs have historically avoided, making the move even more striking.

For the first time in years, Chicago fully leaned into its big-market identity, choosing impact talent over financial restraint. It was a statement that every Cubs fan wanted to happen.

Insider Shares Why Cubs Pursued Bregman

As ESPN Cubs insider Jesse Rogers put it plainly, the Cubs needed a bat to replace Kyle Tucker. Bregman checked every box.

One of baseball's most dependable third basemen, Bregman offers power, plate discipline, and postseason experience that few players can match. During the 2025 season with the Boston Red Sox, he appeared in 114 games, hitting 18 home runs with 62 RBIs while posting a strong .273/.360/.462 slash line.

Injuries limited his time on the field, but when available, his production remained steady and impactful, something the Cubs are counting on moving forward.

As per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe, the Boston Red Sox "did not come close financially and were not willing to give Bregman a full no-trade clause, which the Cubs did."

New Look for the Cubs' Lineup

Replacing Tucker is no small task, but Bregman gives Chicago a proven middle-of-the-order presence capable of stabilizing and elevating the lineup. His leadership, championship pedigree, and ability to control at-bats immediately raise the team's offensive ceiling.

Combined with the Cabrera trade, the Cubs now appear far more balanced, addressing both decisive pitching depth and offensive firepower.

Cubs Send a Clear Message

More than anything, these moves reflect a change in mindset. The Cubs are done waiting. Hoyer and the front office have committed significant money, embraced calculated risk, and acted with urgency.

If Bregman stays healthy and Cabrera delivers on his upside, Chicago won't just be competitive. Surely, this could be the ticket for a World Series slot this season.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

