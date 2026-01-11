NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks Plan to Land Ja Morant, Zach Lavine

Back in December, trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted, prompting Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers to take action. He said that the star forward didn't request to be traded to any teams.

While this is true, some rumors suggest that the Bucks are trying to land both Ja Morant and Zach LaVine ahead of the trade deadline. This could be the significant upgrade that Milwaukee needs, but of course, a high-profile trade will be risky.

Bucks Monitoring Ja Morant and Zach LaVine

Milwaukee is keeping a close eye on the trade situations surrounding Ja Morant and Zach LaVine, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Both are former All-Stars, proven scorers, and players whose teams may be open to change.

Morant's situation in Memphis has been anything but stable. A mix of injuries and suspensions has limited him to just 77 games over the past two and a half seasons. While his talent is undeniable, league insiders believe the Grizzlies could be increasingly willing to reset, making Morant a name to watch.

Zach LaVine, now with the Sacramento Kings, is also on Milwaukee's radar. He's averaging roughly 20 points per game and shooting efficiently from three-point range. Still, his production has long drawn criticism, with skeptics questioning how much it translates to winning. Sacramento, meanwhile, could be open to moving his sizable contract.

Why Milwaukee Is Exploring These Options

From a basketball perspective, either move could significantly change the Bucks' offensive outlook. Adding a high-level scorer would ease the load on Antetokounmpo, who continues to shoulder a massive responsibility while managing his own health.

Giannis is once again producing at an MVP-caliber level, nearly 30 points per game, double-digit rebounds, and strong playmaking, but he has already missed notable time this season. A dynamic guard alongside him could create cleaner offensive possessions and help preserve his durability over the long haul.

The Risk Behind the Reward

The upside is obvious, but the risks are equally real. According to BBall Rumors, Morant's availability remains a major concern, while LaVine's contract could restrict future flexibility. Any deal would likely require Milwaukee to sacrifice valuable assets, forcing the team to balance immediate impact against long-term stability.

The Bucks currently sit just outside the Play-In position. With time running short, marginal changes may not be enough to rescue the season. They need to change strategies in mid-season, or else they will dump the playoff spot this season.

Everything Still Runs Through Giannis

No matter the direction Milwaukee chooses, every decision still revolves around Antetokounmpo. His latest comments offer reassurance, but the league has shown how quickly circumstances can shift.

