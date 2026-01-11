Apple iPhone 17e Is Reportedly Coming Next Month With These New Features

A new report is claiming that Apple's iPhone 17e may drop next month and will come with new and exciting features.

Apple's iPhone 17e Reportedly Coming Next Month

Apple shared a press release last February about a new midrange smartphone that officially replaces the SE lineup and marks a new era for their budget offering known as the iPhone 16e.

Following the addition of "e" at the end of the iPhone's name, it is expected that this year's release will be called the iPhone 17e.

Publications and insiders are now speculating that this February timeline for Apple's new budget smartphone would be an annual thing for the Cupertino tech giant.

New Features That May be Expected

Here are the features that the smartphone will reportedly have.

A19 Chipset

This year, the iPhone 17e is expected to receive a massive upgrade as it will reportedly get the A19 chipset. It is important to note that the iPhone 17 series, which was only released last September, also got the A19 series from Apple.

The A19 chip uses the 3nm process and is touted to deliver around 5% to 10% faster performance than the A18 chipset, according to 9to5Mac.

Dynamic Island and Thinner Bezels

The Dynamic Island may soon make its debut on the iPhone 17e lineup after last year's disappointing debut of the iPhone 16e, which still had the old version of the notch that previous models had.

The new notch will help deliver the dynamic experiences that iPhone 14 Pro users and later models have enjoyed with their devices, featuring a smaller, less obstructed version of the display.

Alongside this, thinner bezels will also reportedly be part of the iPhone 17e's design upgrade, with less noticeable ones surrounding the smartphone and deliver an almost "borderless" look.

Center Stage Camera

One of the biggest features of the iPhone 17 Pro series is its Center Stage camera, which delivers a front selfie lens that can detect people or objects and focus on them.

Alongside this, the Center Stage camera also makes it possible to capture wide selfies even in portrait orientation, and it no longer requires tilting the device sideways to include all persons in the frame.

MagSafe Charging

Lastly, the report from 9to5Mac claims that MagSafe charging may also be coming to the new iPhone 17e, offering the native wireless experience that the iPhone 16e failed to deliver.

While the previous model offered wireless Qi charging, it did not support Apple's proprietary MagSafe technology.

Originally published on Tech Times