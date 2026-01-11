GameStop Closes Down Hundreds of Physical Stores Across the US to Start Off 2026

Hundreds of GameStop's physical retail stores are now closing down, and this has been a massive concern for millions of fans and employees across the United States as it is a harrowing way to start the year.

GameStop Closes Down Hundreds of Physical Stores

Employees and customers are now voicing their concerns online following the changes. One community-run Blogspot page listed all the GameStop physical retail stores that are part of this country-wide shutdown, and their recent update reveals 390 confirmed locations.

GameRant reported that the closing down of the physical retail stores is not yet complete, and it will continue to take place throughout the month.

Some of the concerns raised by customers involved the proximity of GameStop locations to their areas as some are now seeing a travel time of up to 30 minutes to visit a local retail shop. There are still several unconfirmed locations included in the list that are also said to be part of what will be closed down.

It should be noted that the page is continuously being updated.

Employees are reportedly struggling with the sudden loss of their jobs, with some growing furious with the company for this abrupt change in their operations.

GameStop's US Retail Stores Have Numbered Days

There are multiple states across the United States affected by this closing down, with GameStop still staying mum on the situation and not revealing the reason behind the shutdown of its many locations.

Affected states are as follows:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

West Virginia

GameStop's Start of 2026

GameStop's closing down of physical retail stores began in 2025, with various locations already barricading their doors and posting notices that this specific location will no longer operate.

There are still no statements shared by GameStop regarding their decision to close down physical stores. The company also did not share any sentiments behind their plans to go digital.

Some of the stores are being closed down as early as this week, with some stating on their notices that they have until Wednesday, January 14, to operate in the said location before closing for good.

Originally published on Player One