CES 2026: Infinity French Handbag Features OLED Display Into its Leather Body

Luxury fashion has always had a taste for excess, but the Infinity OLED handbag pushes that instinct into entirely new territory.

Infinity merges traditional leather craftsmanship with modern display technology, transforming a classic purse into a living, animated accessory. Debuting at CES 2026, it quickly became one of the show's most talked-about pieces.

Handbag That Doubles as a Display

Named after its French designer Richard Peuty, the Peuty Infinity handbag boasts an OLED screen embedded into its exterior. Unlike most tech-infused fashion items, the display doesn't overpower the design. It sits flush within the leather, framed by clean stitching and understated metal hardware. From a distance, it reads as a structured luxury bag; only up close does its digital element become apparent.

To preserve the tactile experience, the OLED panel is covered with a textured protective layer engineered to feel closer to leather than glass. That detail matters. It allows the bag to retain the warmth and softness expected of a luxury accessory, rather than feeling like a piece of consumer electronics.

Infinity's Luxurious Pricing

Infinity's pricing reflects its positioning. Kickstarter entry tiers start at approximately $800, while the Atelier Edition surpasses $9,000. This top-tier version is meant to be rare. Each Atelier bag is produced in limited quantities and hand-assembled in France, reinforcing its status as a collectible rather than a trend item.

Peurty's focus is firmly on longevity. The bag is made from full-grain leather sourced and crafted in Europe, with an emphasis on durability and repairability. Rather than replacing the bag as styles evolve, owners can update its visual identity digitally through the OLED display, an unusual twist on sustainability in luxury fashion.

Technology That Knows When to Step Back

Despite its futuristic concept, Infinity keeps its tech intentionally discreet. According to Mashable's Chance Townsend, the bag connects via Bluetooth Low Energy, supports wireless charging, and offers approximately six to eight hours of continuous display time. When the screen is off, the technology fades into the background.

Infinity doesn't try to replace a phone or function as wearable tech. It exists purely as a medium for expression: subtle, optional, and controlled by the wearer.

Who is Infinity Really Made For?

This is not a bag designed to win over the masses. Infinity is aimed squarely at buyers who already invest heavily in luxury handbags and value exclusivity above practicality. For them, the appeal is owning something provocative, rare, and unlike anything else in the room.

Originally published on Tech Times