Tech

Disney+ Vertical Video Streaming Featuring News and Entertainment Content Is Coming Soon

Disney+ is expanding its content to the vertical video format.

By
Disney+

Disney+ is spicing things up as the company confirmed that it will soon add vertical video clips featuring news and entertainment content to deliver a new "dynamic" experience.

Disney+ Adds Vertical Video Streaming on the Platform

The Walt Disney Company shared a new press release that details their massive plans for the year, and one of them is for Disney+ to deliver the vertical video format. According to the company, they will start making vertical video clips available on Disney+ in the United States later this year.

According to Disney, this new user experience will center on "building around fan behavior," and it finally recognizes the significance of vertical video found on social media platforms.

"The experience will evolve as it expands across news and entertainment and delivers a more personalized, dynamic experience that reinforces Disney+ as a must-visit daily destination," said the company.

According to Disney, the company already tested this beforehand via the launch of "Verts" on the ESPN app in the United States last year, and it wants to share the same experiences on Disney+.

News and Entertainment Vertical Streaming on Disney+

Disney's team further said (via Deadline) that "everything's on the table," referring to how it will be delivered on the platform.

This will include "original short-form programming, repurposed social clips, refashioned scenes from longer-form episodic or feature titles, or a combination," said Erin Teague, EVP of Product Management for Disney Entertainment and ESPN.

Thanks to their ESPN testing, the company learned that users went on to use Verts when they want to watch short, bite-sized clips.

Disney+ Is Following YouTube Shorts' Footsteps

This is not the first time that a streaming platform incorporated vertical video streaming, and this was famously done by YouTube way back in 2020. The Google-owned streaming platform looked to challenge TikTok's famed vertical video feed and content creation with the launch of YouTube Shorts almost six years ago.

Originally, the vertical video streaming experience was made in short form, it eventually evolved into offering a long-form video format.

Originally published on Tech Times

ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Elon Musk Teases Tesla Full Self-Driving Model Upgrade Featuring ‘Big’

Judge Rules Elon Musk Can Take OpenAI Lawsuit Against Sam Altman to Jury

Chevron To Cut Up To 7,000 Jobs Due To Slump In Oil Prices
Chevron Eyes Bigger Role in Venezuelan Oil After Talks With US Officials
Lenovo Legion Go 2 SteamOS
CES 2026: Lenovo Unveils Legion Go 2 With SteamOS, But It Comes at a Premium Price
Warner Bros Discovery Reports Nearly $10 Billion Loss as TV Assets Value Plummets
Warner Bros. Discovery Turns Down Revised Paramount Skydance Takeover Offer
Vantrue Pilot 2
CES 2026: Vantrue Debuts Pilot 2, The First Dash Cam with Thermal Imaging and CarPlay Support
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice