Disney+ Vertical Video Streaming Featuring News and Entertainment Content Is Coming Soon

Disney+ is spicing things up as the company confirmed that it will soon add vertical video clips featuring news and entertainment content to deliver a new "dynamic" experience.

Disney+ Adds Vertical Video Streaming on the Platform

The Walt Disney Company shared a new press release that details their massive plans for the year, and one of them is for Disney+ to deliver the vertical video format. According to the company, they will start making vertical video clips available on Disney+ in the United States later this year.

According to Disney, this new user experience will center on "building around fan behavior," and it finally recognizes the significance of vertical video found on social media platforms.

"The experience will evolve as it expands across news and entertainment and delivers a more personalized, dynamic experience that reinforces Disney+ as a must-visit daily destination," said the company.

According to Disney, the company already tested this beforehand via the launch of "Verts" on the ESPN app in the United States last year, and it wants to share the same experiences on Disney+.

News and Entertainment Vertical Streaming on Disney+

Disney's team further said (via Deadline) that "everything's on the table," referring to how it will be delivered on the platform.

This will include "original short-form programming, repurposed social clips, refashioned scenes from longer-form episodic or feature titles, or a combination," said Erin Teague, EVP of Product Management for Disney Entertainment and ESPN.

Thanks to their ESPN testing, the company learned that users went on to use Verts when they want to watch short, bite-sized clips.

Disney+ Is Following YouTube Shorts' Footsteps

This is not the first time that a streaming platform incorporated vertical video streaming, and this was famously done by YouTube way back in 2020. The Google-owned streaming platform looked to challenge TikTok's famed vertical video feed and content creation with the launch of YouTube Shorts almost six years ago.

Originally, the vertical video streaming experience was made in short form, it eventually evolved into offering a long-form video format.

Originally published on Tech Times