Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson‑Co‑Owned ZOA Energy to Pay $3 Million in False Advertising Lawsuit

ZOA Energy, the popular energy drink co-owned by actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has agreed to a $3 million class-action settlement after being accused of misleading customers about its products.

The lawsuit claimed that the drinks, advertised as "0 Preservatives," actually contained chemical preservatives.

The legal action began on October 23, 2023, in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to the federal complaint obtained by USA Today, "ZOA's claim that its Products contain '0 Preservatives' is false, as each contains a significant amount of the preservative citric acid."

The suit also alleged the presence of another preservative, ascorbic acid, in the drinks.

ZOA Energy agreed to settle the case without admitting wrongdoing. Court records state, "ZOA denies these allegations and maintains that its labeling and marketing are truthful, accurate, and compliant with applicable law."

The settlement opens a sign-up period for customers to claim compensation. People who purchased a ZOA Energy drink labeled "0 Preservatives" between March 1, 2021, and November 21, 2025, are eligible.

Customers with proof of purchase can receive $1 per energy drink, up to $150 per household.

Those without proof can receive $1 per drink, with a maximum of $10 per household. The claim period is open until February 20, 2026.

ZOA Energy Customers Lose Right to Settlement Funds

The settlement's final approval hearing is scheduled for March 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

The court must approve the settlement for payments to be issued, and any appeals could delay the distribution of funds.

For customers who do nothing or miss the deadline, the website warns that they "give up (their) rights to sue ZOA Energy for the claims released by the Settlement" and will not receive any money.

Those who wish to retain the right to sue separately must opt out by February 13, 2026, Yahoo reported.

This lawsuit highlights growing scrutiny of product labeling in the food and beverage industry.

While ZOA Energy continues to be a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts and fans of Johnson, the case underscores the importance of accurate marketing claims.

Consumers are encouraged to check the settlement website for details on submitting claims and to ensure they meet eligibility requirements.

"The proposed relief offered to Class Members will be provided only if the Court gives final approval to the Settlement and, if there are any appeals, after the appeals are resolved in favor of the Settlement," according to the site.

Originally published on vcpost.com