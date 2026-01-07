McDonald's McRib Lawsuit Accuses Fast-Food Giant of Misleading Meat Labeling

McDonald's is facing a class-action lawsuit that claims the fast-food company misled customers about the type of meat used in its popular McRib sandwich.

The lawsuit, filed last week in US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, argues that the McRib does not contain actual pork rib meat, despite its name and appearance.

Four plaintiffs allege that McDonald's marketing leads customers to believe the sandwich includes rib meat.

According to the lawsuit, "despite its name and distinctive shape," the McRib patty is designed to look like a rack of ribs, even though it allegedly contains no rib meat at all, FoxBusiness reported.

Instead, the suit claims the patty is made from ground pork parts such as shoulder and other lower-grade cuts.

McDonald's strongly denies the accusations. A company spokesperson said the claims are "meritless" and stated that the McRib is made with "100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the US."

The spokesperson added that "there are no hearts, tripe or scalded stomach used in the McRib patty as falsely alleged in this lawsuit."

The McRib has a long and unusual history. First introduced in 1981, it was removed from the regular menu years ago and now returns only for limited-time runs.

Its recent comeback in select locations in November once again stirred excitement among fans who eagerly wait for its return.

OK, so a class action lawsuit claims the McRib doesn’t actually contain rib meat. It was never the quality of the meat for me. I’d eat cardboard that has grill lines drawn with a sharpie as long as it is slathered in that tangy sauce. pic.twitter.com/xCkC8Tz0xv — Steve Palec (@stevepalec) January 6, 2026

McDonald's Cites Ingredient Transparency in Lawsuit

McDonald's describes the sandwich as "seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and tangy pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun."

The lawsuit argues that the name "McRib" is misleading because customers reasonably expect rib meat, which is considered a premium pork cut known for its rich flavor.

"By including the word 'Rib' in the name of the sandwich, McDonald's knowingly markets the sandwich in a way that deceives reasonable consumers," the filing states.

To support their claim, the plaintiffs point to consumer surveys included in the lawsuit. According to USA Today, in one survey, 72% of respondents said they expected the McRib to include rib meat.

In another, 67% said it was important that the sandwich actually contain rib meat when deciding whether to buy it.

McDonald's says it has always been open about its ingredients and provides full food details on its website, app, and in-store kiosks. The company insists that food quality and transparency are core values.

Originally published on vcpost.com