American Airlines Rolls Out Free In-Flight Wi-Fi in Loyalty Program Perk

American Airlines announced Tuesday that it is launching free in-flight Wi-Fi for customers enrolled in its AAdvantage loyalty program, marking a major shift as airlines compete to win frequent flyers.

The free service will begin rolling out in January and is expected to be available on nearly all American Airlines flights by early spring.

The airline said the Wi-Fi upgrade is being offered through a partnership with AT&T and will be powered by satellite providers Intelsat and Viasat.

Free access will first appear on narrowbody aircraft and two-class regional jets before expanding across most of the fleet.

"Free high-speed Wi-Fi isn't just a perk — it's essential for today's travelers," said Heather Garboden, American Airlines' chief customer officer, NY Post reported.

She added that the goal is to help AAdvantage members stay connected, stream content, and share updates during their trips at no extra cost.

The move puts American Airlines in closer competition with other major US carriers that already offer free internet to loyalty members.

Delta Air Lines became the first large US airline to roll out free Wi-Fi in 2023 through a partnership with T-Mobile.

United Airlines followed in 2025 by working with Elon Musk's Starlink to improve its onboard internet service.

Stream, scroll, swipe and smile on board. All for free.*



Taking off this month: FREE Wi-Fi for AAdvantage® members, sponsored by @att on most flights, regardless of wireless carrier. Keep it 💯 in the sky. 😉🛜✈️



*Complimentary inflight Wi-Fi will be powered by Viasat &… pic.twitter.com/2DDBgBy8x0 — americanair (@AmericanAir) January 6, 2026

American Airlines Ends $10 Wi-Fi Fees

Before this change, American Airlines typically charged passengers for Wi-Fi, with prices starting around $10 per flight. Monthly plans cost about $49.95, while annual passes reached nearly $600.

Some passengers, including eligible T-Mobile customers, could already access Wi-Fi on certain flights.

Those paid options will remain in place on planes that have not yet been updated, as the rollout will happen in phases through the spring.

American's new policy mirrors Delta's approach, which also requires travelers to join the airline's loyalty program to receive free Wi-Fi.

According to USA Today, Enrollment in AAdvantage is free, making the perk accessible to most passengers willing to sign up.

Across the airline industry, Wi-Fi has become an expected part of air travel rather than a luxury. American Airlines operates thousands of daily flights and serves millions of passengers each year.

Originally published on vcpost.com