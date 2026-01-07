Business

Volkswagen Group Expands US Recalls as Rearview Camera Issues Impact Multiple Brands

Volkswagen Group is expanding vehicle recalls across the United States after federal regulators found software problems that can cause rearview camera screens to fail.

The issue affects more than half a million vehicles from several brands, including Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche, and raises safety concerns about cars that rely heavily on digital systems to help drivers see behind them.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Volkswagen Group of America and its Audi subsidiary are recalling 356,649 vehicles.

The affected models span from the 2019 through 2026 model years. A software error may prevent the rearview camera image from appearing when a driver shifts into reverse, which can increase the risk of a crash while backing up.

According to CNET, Porsche, another brand owned by Volkswagen Group, announced a separate recall last week involving 173,538 vehicles in the US.

The problem is similar, pointing to a wider software issue across the company's lineup. This is one of the largest safety recalls Porsche Cars North America has issued in recent years.

Rearview cameras are not optional features. Federal safety rules require all light vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or less to show a clear and reliable rear camera image when reversing.

These cameras have been mandatory on all new US vehicles since 2018 to help prevent low-speed accidents, especially those involving children or objects behind a car.

Volkswagen Owners to Receive Free Camera Software

To fix the problem, dealers will install a free software update once it becomes available. The NHTSA says official recall notices will be mailed to vehicle owners in the coming weeks.

Until repairs are made, drivers are advised not to rely only on the camera and to check their surroundings carefully when backing up.

This recall also reflects a growing challenge for the auto industry. Modern vehicles depend on software for many safety tools, from backup cameras to blind-spot alerts.

When software fails, systems designed to protect drivers can stop working as intended. Similar rearview camera recalls were issued last year for vehicles made by Hyundai, Ford, Toyota, and Chrysler.

Volkswagen sold nearly 380,000 vehicles in the US in 2024 and close to 330,000 in 2023, showing how many drivers could be affected by software-related issues, US News reported.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest recall.

