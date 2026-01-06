CES 2026: Dreame Cyber X Concept Shows Off a Robot Vacuum That Can Climb Full-Size Stairs

Dreame presented various smart home products at CES 2026, but one of its showstoppers is its latest robot vacuum prototype called the Cyber X concept that can climb full-size stairs.

Dreame Shows Off Cyber X Concept at CES 2026

Dreame has shared its "All Dreams in One Dreame" vision at CES 2026, which showcased their latest developments and inventions, including the Cyber X concept robot vacuum.

According to the company, this latest concept, which was also unveiled late last year, features a Bionic QuadTrack chassis that can transport standard Dreame robot vacuums up and down stairs.

This is different from the previous robot vacuums that Dreame presented before, which can also climb stairs, as those have a certain limit when it comes to the height of stairs.

This new CyberX concept has a set of four foldable legs that features rubber treads, presumably used for better grip when climbing the flights of stairs. Dreame revealed that the Cyber X concept can autonomously navigate a home's staircase, whether they come in the standard, curved, or straight designs.

The prototype robot was only shown off by Dreame in its booth, and according to Engadget, the company has not yet performed a demonstration of it, but it is expected to show off the climbing robot vacuum's capabilities during the event.

Robot Vacuum That Can Climb Full-Size Stairs

In terms of specifications, the Cyber X concept robot vacuum can move up the stairs with a maximum height of 25 centimeters or 9.8 inches, but it was not revealed if the robot would attempt to climb higher steps.

That said, it was also revealed to be capable of climbing steep stairs with up to 42 degrees of slope, and Dreame said that it can climb a flight of steps in about 27 seconds.

According to Dreame, the Cyber X concept features an Independent 3D ToF Vision for "more efficient navigation," centering on the built-in lasers that will also serve as its guide for climbing and navigating through obstacles.

Moreover, the Dreame CyberX concept also features a braking system that will help it stay stable on the floor or on flights of stairs. This braking system will also double as a lock-in feature for the robot vacuum concept if ever it runs out of batteries while in operation.

The Future of Smart Home Cleaning Bots

According to Dreame, the CyberX concept features a built-in water tank that delivers mopping capabilities for the robot vacuum, making it an all-in-one device for different stories at home.

The company revealed that the Cyber X concept is still a prototype and it remains under development by the company.

It remains unconfirmed when it will be available for purchase.

Originally published on Tech Times