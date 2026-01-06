Entertainment

'Tomb Raider' Live Action Adaptation Adds Jason Isaacs, Sigourney Weaver, and More to Cast

See who's accompanying Sophie Turner as she takes on the role of Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider

A major update has been given for Amazon's live-action adaptation of the "Tomb Raider" franchise.

With Sophie Turner previously announced as the new Lara Croft, additional cast members have now been named, including the likes of Jason Isaacs and Sigourney Weaver.

'Tomb Raider' Amazon Adaptation Announces Cast

Isaacs, who is best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" franchise, will be playing Atlas DeMornay, Croft's uncle, according to a Reddit post made by the official u/PrimeVideo account on the "Tomb Raider" subreddit.

Weaver, on the other hand, will play a new character named Evelyn Wallis, who is described as "A mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara's talents."

Aside from Isaacs and Weaver, Martin Bobb-Semple has joined the cast as Zip, and Bill Paterson has been cast as Winston, the Croft family's loyal butler.

For the complete cast list, check out the aforementioned Reddit post.

Exciting Times Ahead for the 'Tomb Raider' Franchise

The new cast announcement is the latest addition to a string of good news for the fans of the "Tomb Raider" franchise.

This follows the bombshell announcements made during The Game Awards last December, which saw not one, but two "Tomb Raider" video game announcements.

The first is "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis," which will be a remake of the 1996 game. It is expected to be released sometime this year.

A brand-new game called "Tomb Raider: Catalyst" is expected to be released in 2027.

