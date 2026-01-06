World

Sushi Zanmai to Serve Record-Breaking $3.2 Million Tuna at Standard Prices Nationwide

"The price shot up before you knew it," Kimura told reporters. "I thought it would come in a little lower, maybe around 300 or 400 million yen, but it turned out to be over 500 million."

According to FoxBusiness, the prized tuna, valued at about $13,360 per kilogram ($6,060 per pound), was brought directly to Sushi Zanmai's flagship restaurant.

From there, it was carefully sliced and distributed to the chain's locations nationwide. Despite the record price, Kimura promised that customers would enjoy the sushi at standard menu prices.

"It's in part for good luck," he said. "But when I see a good-looking tuna, I cannot resist. I haven't sampled it yet, but it's got to be delicious."

Oma Tuna Fetches High Prices

The Oma region, where the tuna was caught, is famous for producing some of Japan's finest bluefin tuna.

These prized fish are highly sought after in sushi and sashimi dishes. Though Pacific bluefin tuna were once considered a threatened species due to overfishing and climate change, conservation efforts have helped their populations recover.

The auction itself was a lively event, with hundreds of torpedo-shaped tuna lined up for inspection, NBC News reported.

Bidders walked among the fish, examining details like color, texture, and fattiness before placing offers.

The celebratory New Year auction often sees higher prices, particularly for top-quality Oma tuna, reflecting both the fish's rarity and its cultural significance in Japan.

Kimura also shared a message of optimism for the year ahead. "I hope this bid will cheer everyone up," he said, referring to Japan's new government under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"I hope the economy will get better this year. Sushizanmai will work, work, work too."

