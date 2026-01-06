Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: This Trae Young Proposal Sends Young Star to Clippers

The Trae Young rumors won't just stop.

By

The Trae Young rumors continue to run wild early this year. Back in April, Sports World News reported that the young star could thrive in Miami, but this could cost the Heat a lot. They will lose a lot of players, including Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović, Pelle Larsson, and two future draft picks on top of a trade exception.

This 2026, a new trade proposal indicates that the Atlanta Hawks could send Young to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clippers Could Be the Landing Spot for Young

Anthony Edwards and Trae Young - Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Anthony Edwards (#1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after forcing a turnover against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on March 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Trae Young and his agents are actively exploring a trade away from the Atlanta Hawks, the team that drafted him in 2018.

Point guard movement is dominating this year's trade talks, especially in the Western Conference. The LA Clippers, riding a hot streak behind Kawhi Leonard, are among the teams reportedly interested in Young. Meanwhile, James Harden, 36, holds a $13.3M player option for 2026–27, while Young's $49M option is fully guaranteed, creating financial motivation for both sides to consider a trade.

However, although Trae Young is the team's star, the Hawks are reportedly better without him. Atlanta has been 26-18 since 2024, when Young was absent from the court.

Proposed Trade Breakdown

One hypothetical deal gaining traction would send Harden to Atlanta and Trae Young to Los Angeles. Here's how it could play out, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus.

Atlanta Hawks Receive:

  • James Harden
  • Bradley Beal
  • Chris Paul
  • $4.6M trade exception (from Trae Young)

LA Clippers Receive:

  • Trae Young
  • $5.4M trade exception (from Beal)
  • $2.3M trade exception (from Paul)

To make the deal work, the Hawks would waive injured forward N'Faly Dante. Harden's $2.3M bonus ensures his approval, while Young's trade kicker remains under $400K. This arrangement gives Atlanta more financial flexibility than retaining Young under his $49M option.

Cap Considerations and Player Motivations

Young's large contract limits his potential landing spots, as few teams can absorb nearly $49M without negotiating a new deal. Harden, on the other hand, could consider an extend-and-trade, boosting his earnings while nullifying his player option.

For the Clippers, acquiring Young fits a long-term strategy, securing a younger point guard while maintaining post-2027 cap flexibility. Leonard's scoring surge may ease postseason pressure temporarily, but management appears focused on building a sustainable core around young talent.

Big Win For Atlanta, Fresh Start For LA

If executed, the trade would give Atlanta veteran scoring and leadership through Harden, Beal, and Paul while keeping future salary options open. The Clippers gain a potential cornerstone point guard in Young, aligning with their long-term roster vision.

