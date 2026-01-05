Business

Saks Owner Under Pressure to Secure $1 Billion After Debt Woes and Leadership Shake-Up

By
Saks Owner Under Pressure to Secure $1 Billion After Debt

Saks Global, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman, is facing growing pressure to secure more than $1 billion in new financing as it struggles with heavy debt, missed payments, and a sudden leadership change.

The luxury retailer is racing to raise cash after failing to make a $100 million interest payment tied to the $2.7 billion debt it took on to buy Neiman Marcus last year.

That missed payment has raised fears of a possible bankruptcy filing if funding talks fall apart.

Sources familiar with the situation say the company is now in discussions with both new and current investors to avoid that outcome.

At the same time, Saks Global announced that longtime CEO Marc Metrick has stepped down after nearly a decade leading the company, EconoTimes reported.

Executive Chairman Richard Baker has taken over the role, returning as CEO during one of the most difficult periods in the retailer's history.

Metrick said he was proud of his work building the brand and its online business and is leaving to pursue new opportunities.

Behind the scenes, Saks Global is dealing with more than just bondholders. The company also owes millions of dollars to vendors, some of whom have reportedly not been paid in full for over a year.

This has added strain to relationships with suppliers who keep stores stocked. One source said talks around financing could wrap up within weeks, but stressed that nothing has been finalized.

Sales Drop Adds Strain on Saks Global's Finances

Reports of financial trouble increased after it became clear the company was using a 30-day grace period to delay the missed interest payment.

If talks fail, the company could turn to debtor-in-possession financing, a type of loan used during Chapter 11 bankruptcy that allows businesses to keep operating while they reorganize.

According to NY Post, sales troubles have added to the pressure. Saks Global's revenue dropped 13% in its most recent quarter, which ended in early August.

Demand for luxury goods has slowed, hurting high-end retailers across the industry.

The company has already closed a Saks Fifth Avenue store in San Francisco and recently sold the land under its Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus store, choosing to lease it back to raise cash.

Despite the challenges, Saks Global still owns valuable real estate and well-known brands.

Earlier this year, it raised $600 million from bondholders and has explored selling a minority stake in Bergdorf Goodman.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Debt
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Trump Claims National Guard Intervention Reduced Crimes in Chicago, Portland

Donald Trump Accuses Colombian President of 'Making Cocaine,' Urges Him to Watch Out

Venezuelans Celebrate
How Venezuelans React to Nicolas Maduro's Ouster After the US Attacks
Youtuber Nick Shirley Receiving Death Threats Following Minnesota Fraud Investigation
'You're the Next Charlie Kirk': Nick Shirley Targeted With Death Threats After Minnesota Investigation
Trump UN
Will Trump Face Consequences for Venezuela Attack? International Law Experts Explain Why He Won't
Zohran Mamdani at his Inaugural as NYC Mayor
NYC Mayor Mamdani Sparks Israel Outrage as Palestine Supporters Back Revoking IHRA Antisemitism Definition
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice