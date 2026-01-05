Iconic Sprinkles Cupcakes Chain Closes Doors, Ending Two Decades of Operation

Sprinkles Cupcakes, the beloved bakery chain famous for its cupcake ATMs, has officially closed all of its stores, ending 20 years of operation.

The announcement came on Wednesday, Dec. 31, with founder Candace Nelson confirming the news in an emotional Instagram video.

"A few days ago, I learned that Sprinkles Cupcakes, the company I started in 2005 and then sold to private equity in 2012, will be closing its bakery doors today," Nelson said.

"Just to say that out loud is completely surreal." Although she has had no operational role since selling the business, Nelson admitted she never expected the brand to end this way.

"I thought Sprinkles would keep growing and be around forever. I thought it was going to be my legacy," she said.

Sprinkles, which began in Beverly Hills, grew into a national sensation with more than 20 stores across six states and Washington, D.C., along with roughly two dozen cupcake ATMs.

The innovative ATMs, introduced in 2012, could hold up to 760 cupcakes and offered customers sweet treats on the go, fueling the brand's viral popularity, FoxBusiness reported.

The closure blindsided employees, many of whom received just one-day notices. Social media was flooded with messages from staff expressing frustration and disappointment. "Cupcakes are sweet.

One-day layoff notices are not. Yikes, what a bold way to celebrate 20 years and ring in the new year," one former employee wrote on Instagram.

Others described the timing as hurtful, pointing out that they had worked through the holiday season without warning of the shutdown.

Sprinkles, the original viral cupcake shop, to close all stores and vending machines for good https://t.co/q3ks08mz3M pic.twitter.com/Hp1xogOKom — New York Post (@nypost) December 31, 2025

Sprinkles Cupcakes Closes 15 Stores Across the US

According to Sprinkles, the decision to close was driven by "financial conditions due to unforeseen business circumstances."

A company spokesperson added that the wind-down process would be conducted in an orderly manner to address remaining obligations and preserve value where possible.

According to FoxBusiness, despite the abrupt ending, Nelson expressed gratitude to both customers and staff.

"I'm deeply grateful to the fans, customers, and community who showed up, celebrated with us, and made Sprinkles part of their traditions — and to the team who made it all happen. I'll always be proud of what we built," she wrote.

Sprinkles' influence extended beyond its cupcakes. The company helped popularize celebrity bakeries and inspired other boutique dessert brands, including Baked by Melissa, Crumbs Bake Shop, and Georgetown Cupcake.

At its peak, the chain drew celebrity endorsements and long lines of fans eager for Instagram-ready treats.

The closure affects 15 retail stores, including locations in Beverly Hills, Dallas, Austin, Manhattan Beach, and Washington, D.C., as well as three commissary sites in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Dallas. The fate of the company's cupcake ATMs remains unclear.

Originally published on vcpost.com