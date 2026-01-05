Porsche's Largest Recent Recall Hits Cayenne, 911, Taycan, and Panamera Models

Porsche is recalling 173,538 vehicles in the United States due to a defect that may cause rearview cameras to fail while backing up, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Wednesday.

The recall covers select 2019–2025 Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid models, 2020–2025 911 and Taycan vehicles, as well as 2024–2025 Panamera and 2025 Panamera E-Hybrid models, Reuters reported.

According to the NHTSA, a rearview image that does not display properly "reduces the driver's view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash."

The affected vehicles fail to meet federal safety standards for rear visibility. Porsche dealers will fix the issue by updating the driver-assistance software at no cost to vehicle owners.

Interim warning letters are expected to be mailed on Feb. 16, with follow-up notices sent once a final remedy is ready, the agency said.

Owners can also search affected vehicle identification numbers (VINs) on the NHTSA website starting Jan. 19.

Luxury automaker recalls more than 173,000 vehicles in the US over rearview camera issue https://t.co/NOHWOtQMpV — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 2, 2026

Porsche Issues One of Its Largest North America Recalls

This recall ranks among Porsche Cars North America's largest in recent years. It follows a 2022 recall affecting 222,858 vehicles over missing headlight adjustment screw covers.

The current issue comes amid a wave of similar recalls across the auto industry, highlighting ongoing concerns with rearview camera systems.

"Drivers rely on these systems for safe reversing, and a malfunctioning camera can increase the risk of collisions," the NHTSA noted.

Earlier in 2025, the agency oversaw recalls for Hyundai, Ford, Toyota, and Chrysler vehicles over rearview cameras that could display distorted, inverted, or blank images.

According to FoxBusiness, in September, Ford recalled 1.9 million vehicles globally for such camera problems, and in October, Toyota recalled nearly 394,000 US vehicles for similar issues.

Porsche dealerships will perform the software updates free of charge, ensuring that drivers regain full visibility when reversing.

The company emphasized that the update is straightforward and can be completed during a routine service appointment.

The recall affects a range of Porsche models, from luxury SUVs like the Cayenne to high-performance sports cars such as the 911 and Taycan.

The Panamera and Panamera E-Hybrid models are also included, marking a wide span of vehicles impacted by this safety concern.

Porsche owners are encouraged to watch for official communication from the automaker and schedule the software update promptly. "Even a temporary loss of rear visibility can be dangerous," the NHTSA said.

Originally published on vcpost.com