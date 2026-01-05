CES 2026: Shure Reveals MV88, Ultimate Plug-and-Play USB-C Microphone For iPhone, Android, Laptops

Shure has officially modernized its popular MV88 microphone at CES 2026, updating it for the USB-C era and expanding compatibility across iPhones, Android devices, tablets, and laptops.

Previously limited by Apple's Lightning connector, the new Shure MV88 USB-C removes that barrier while maintaining the brand's signature plug-and-play simplicity.

Compact Design, Professional-Grade Sound

The MV88 USB-C is a compact stereo condenser microphone built to dramatically outperform built-in device mics. It attaches directly to USB-C devices, making it ideal for video recording, podcasting, interviews, live streaming, and mobile journalism.

Despite its small footprint, the mic delivers clean, broadcast-quality audio without requiring external interfaces or complicated setups. Currently, it's available at $159. If you want to upgrade your 2015 model, this is the perfect time to do that.

Smart Audio Features For Consistent Results

Shure equips the MV88 USB-C with intelligent tools that simplify high-quality recording. Auto Level Mode dynamically adjusts gain to prevent distortion or weak audio, while the Real-Time Denoiser suppresses unwanted background noise.

Users can choose from four polar patterns: stereo, mono cardioid, mono bi-directional, and raw mid-side. This allows flexible recording in different environments. The adjustable tilt makes it easy to aim the mic toward a speaker or upward for ambient sound capture.

Full Control Through Shure's Apps

Paired with Shure's companion apps, the MV88 USB-C unlocks advanced customization options. Users can fine-tune microphone gain, apply a five-band EQ, enable compression and limiting, activate a high-pass filter, and monitor levels in real time. These tools give creators precise control typically reserved for studio equipment.

Built for Creators and Real-World Recording

Unlike lavalier microphones that require close placement and struggle in noisy settings, the MV88 USB-C excels in dynamic environments. It's well-suited for recording live music, outdoor scenes, group discussions, and events where capturing both subject and atmosphere matters.

Impressive Real-World Performance

In hands-on testing, the MV88 USB-C produced warm, clear, and well-balanced audio with minimal adjustment. The Real-Time Denoiser proved especially effective, reducing persistent background noise such as air conditioning hum, making it ideal for travel, remote interviews, and on-location shoots.

Fast Setup and Easy Portability

According to Engadget, getting started takes seconds. All you have to do is plug in the mic, open the app, and record. Shure includes a protective carrying case to ensure the mic stays safe during travel and daily use.

The Shure MV88 USB-C successfully updates a proven design for today's devices. If your 2015 Shure mic is still working properly, there's no problem with that. However, with the majority of the gadgets sticking to the USB-C connectivity, upgrading to a better model will be a game-changer, especially if you're a content creator, a musician, or someone serious about mobile audio.

Originally published on Tech Times