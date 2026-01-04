MLB Free Agency Rumors: Did Cubs Check in Cody Bellinger For Reunion?

As the MLB offseason drifts deeper into winter, the Chicago Cubs are running out of straightforward ways to upgrade their roster through free agency.

Expectations were high after team leadership signaled a willingness to spend, but weeks later, Chicago has yet to make a move that truly shifts the needle. The silence has left fans questioning where the promised urgency went.

According to an insider, the Cubs are currently "keeping in touch" with free agent Cody Bellinger.

Cubs' Free Agency Plans Meet Reality

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer entered the offseason with financial flexibility, but the market has proven stubborn. According to Sports Illustrated, several reported targets have priced themselves beyond the Cubs' internal valuations, leading Chicago to back away rather than overextend. That restraint has steadily narrowed the pool of realistic additions as top-tier options continue to come off the board.

What's raised the most eyebrows, however, is where the Cubs appear to be focusing their attention. Despite a rotation that could clearly benefit from added depth or top-end talent, league chatter suggests Chicago is prioritizing position players over pitchers, an approach that did not sit well with parts of the fan base.

Chicago Linked to Bellinger

The Cubs have repeatedly surfaced as a serious suitor for Alex Bregman, one of the premier infielders available. More recently, reports have connected Chicago to Bo Bichette, signaling a willingness to explore bold moves for elite offensive talent.

Still, no name generates more intrigue than Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger spent the 2024 season with the Cubs before landing with the New York Yankees, where he delivered a strong rebound campaign in 2025. A potential reunion has lingered on the periphery of offseason rumors, and now, it's resurfacing.

Insider Buzz Rekindles Reunion Speculation

On Jan. 4, MLB insider Jon Heyman reignited the discussion by reporting that the Cubs had "checked in on old friend Cody Bellinger," while continuing conversations with Bregman, Bichette, and other high-end targets. The Yankees remain focused on re-signing Bellinger, but competition from the Mets, Dodgers, and Giants complicates the market.

Cubs checked in on old friend Cody Bellinger. They're also known to be in touch with Bregman, Bichette and other top players. The incumbent Yankees remain in talks with Bellinger, their stated No. 1 priority. Mets, Dodgers, Giants are among others showing interest in Bellinger. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2026

Earlier in the offseason, rumors suggested Chicago's talks with Bellinger had cooled, making this renewed contact notable. At the very least, it shows the Cubs are reassessing options as the winter unfolds.

Cody Bellinger Will Thrive in Chicago

Bellinger turned in an impressive year in New York, hitting .272 with an .814 OPS, 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. His power, athleticism, and defensive versatility make him a valuable piece in nearly any lineup.

While the Cubs don't have an obvious everyday defensive spot waiting for him, Bellinger's ability to play both the outfield and first base offers flexibility. More importantly, he provides a reliable middle-of-the-order presence. That's something Chicago's offense lacked at times last season.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com