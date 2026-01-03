Trump's 'No More Wars' Pledge Under Fire After Massive Venezuelan Air Assault

The contradiction was impossible to ignore. Just moments after announcing a large-scale military strike against Venezuela, with explosive footage pouring in from Caracas, President Donald Trump found himself facing backlash from an unexpected quarter — his own supporters at Fox News. The credibility gap between Trump's repeated rhetoric about ending American military interventionism and the reality unfolding across South American airspace had become impossible to ignore.

Multiple explosions reverberated across Caracas early Saturday morning, painting the Venezuelan capital's skyline with fire and smoke as residents scrambled into the streets. The assault marked a dramatic escalation in what had already been simmering tensions between the Trump administration and the government of Nicolás Maduro.

The broader context made this moment particularly contentious: the president had spent much of his campaign and recent months championing himself as the 'peace president' who would end America's endless military entanglements abroad.

Fox News Challenges the Peace Narrative

The network's correspondent pulled no punches while reviewing Trump's latest military action. 'Again, we did not hear from President Trump,' the reporter said in a broadcast aired early on Saturday morning. 'Today, we have not heard from him since New Year's Eve, but it is notable that the president was talking about wanting peace, while last year the US struck seven different countries around the world. That does not include the dozens of strikes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific against alleged drug boats'.

The Fox News host continued with a troubling assessment of the pattern unfolding. 'We've been seeing this build up and once these build ups happen, very rarely do they stand down and we haven't seen any reports of US military forces going home. We've seen a few flights return, but again, it has been this daily ramp up to this moment in time'. The criticism laid bare a fundamental inconsistency in the administration's foreign policy messaging.

Shortly after the Fox News segment aired, Trump took to Truth Social to announce the operation. 'The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,' the 79-year-old declared. He added that the operation had been conducted 'in conjunction with US Law Enforcement' and promised further details at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. at Mar-a-Lago.

The Growing Backlash Over Trump's Venezuela Strike

Social media erupted with criticism from Trump's own base, revealing deep frustration about the apparent disconnect between presidential promises and military action. One observer posted, 'Trump carries out such inhumane actions and then later asks why he wasn't given a Nobel Peace Prize. It's laughable'. Another viewer sarcastically remarked, 'You mean the FIFA peace price was total bulls--t? Shocking,' clearly referring to earlier celebrations of Trump's supposed commitment to peaceful resolution.

The complaints cut across multiple dimensions of criticism. Some highlighted the hypocrisy: 'Mr "No more wars" has just started another war. What a surprise,' while others questioned the absence of congressional oversight. 'Where is Congress? I am fed up with all of the Americans sitting there and watching a lunatic attack the world,' one viewer demanded. The frustration appeared to stem not merely from the strike itself, but from the contradiction between Trump's stated position and his actions.

This Venezuelan air assault will likely fuel ongoing debates about presidential power, military overreach, and whether Trump's frequently stated commitment to ending America's military interventions was ever genuine. The images from Caracas, combined with Fox News's willingness to challenge the narrative, suggest that even his allies are questioning whether the 'peace president' can truly claim that title —o r whether the American public should be preparing for more military action to come.

