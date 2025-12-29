Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Crash in Nigeria That Killed Two Close Team Members

Just days after leaving the ring unharmed following his bout with Jake Paul, heavyweight star Anthony Joshua found himself facing a far more harrowing fight outside boxing.

The 36-year-old British boxer survived a devastating motor vehicle accident in Lagos, Nigeria, an incident that nearly cost him his life and tragically claimed the lives of two people close to him.

Matchroom Boxing Confirms Joshua's Condition

The crash occurred roughly 10 days after Joshua's high-profile fight. While Joshua narrowly escaped with his life, longtime friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele were killed in the accident, leaving the fighter and those around him grappling with an immeasurable loss.

According to ESPN, Joshua was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately following the crash, where he was admitted for treatment and observation. His promoter, Matchroom Boxing, later confirmed that Joshua is in stable condition and has not suffered any life-threatening injuries.

In a statement shared on social media, Matchroom expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy while providing a brief update on Joshua's status. The promotion noted that he remains hospitalized for monitoring and asked for privacy for all families affected during this incredibly difficult time.

An update regarding Anthony Joshua.



While Joshua's physical recovery is expected to be positive, the emotional impact of losing two close companions will be a lot to endure.

Boxing World Rallies Around Joshua

As news of the accident spread, messages of support poured in from across the boxing world. Jake Paul, who recently shared the ring with Joshua, was among the first to offer his well-wishes publicly. Influential boxing figure Turki Alalshikh also sent messages of strength and solidarity.

Fighters Alycia Baumgardner and Caroline Dubois, who appeared on the same event card, shared heartfelt reflections highlighting how fragile life can be beyond the sport. Even rival promoter Frank Warren reached out, underscoring that compassion outweighs competition in moments of genuine loss.

Joshua has not yet issued a personal statement as he continues his recovery in the hospital.

What Lies Ahead for Anthony Joshua

At this stage, there is no indication that the accident will directly impact Joshua's professional future. Earlier this year, Riyadh Season announced plans for a major heavyweight showdown between Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2026.

That said, the emotional trauma of the incident cannot be overlooked. Any future commitments will ultimately depend on Joshua's physical condition and, just as importantly, his mental and emotional readiness to return.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com