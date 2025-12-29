Jon Prosser's iPhone Fold Leaks Reveal Apple's Stunning Foldable That Could Rival iPad Mini

Apple may soon enter the foldable smartphone market with the rumored iPhone Fold, a device that transforms from a standard iPhone into a compact iPad.

Leaks from Apple leaker Jon Prosser offer official-looking renders, giving fans a glimpse of what could be Apple's most ambitious design yet.

iPhone Fold's Sleek Design and Innovative Display

Folded, the iPhone Fold appears as a conventional 5.5-inch iPhone with a thickness of 9 millimeters. While slightly thicker than the iPhone Air's thinnest sections at 5.6 millimeters, the added thickness is justified by the device's ability to unfold into a 7.8-inch OLED display.

As Prosser said in his YouTube channel, the smartphone's screen is nearly on par with the iPad Mini's 7.9-inch display, offering a tablet-like experience in a pocketable form.

Industry insiders suggest that if Apple can successfully eliminate the visible crease on the unfolded screen, it could set a new benchmark for foldable smartphones.

Premium Price Tag for Cutting-Edge Tech

Rumors indicate the iPhone Fold could cost between $2,000 and $2,500 USD, making it the most expensive iPhone to date. While steep, this aligns with existing Android foldables, which are generally priced higher than standard smartphones.

For enthusiasts seeking innovation and dual-purpose functionality, the price may be justified by its portability and productivity.

Credible Leaks and Insider Reports

Prosser has a strong track record as a reliable Apple leaker, despite past legal disputes over iOS leaks. His credibility adds weight to the iPhone Fold renders and specs.

Additionally, some of his recent leaks, including the iPhone 17e, were partially confirmed by South Korea's The Elec, suggesting the Cupertino giant is simultaneously working on non-foldable devices alongside its foldable ambitions.

Prosser is the same YouTuber who was sued by Apple over the alleged iOS 26 leak. At that time, Tech Times reported that the company's trade secrets were also involved.

Originally published on Tech Times