Myles Garrett Shrugs Off Sack Record Miss as Browns Stun Steelers

The Cleveland Browns may be out of the playoff picture, but they showed Sunday that they still have the power to influence the AFC North, and Myles Garrett was at the heart of it.

While Garrett came up just short of breaking the NFL's single-season sack record, his presence loomed large in Cleveland's gritty 13–6 upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh's Game Plan Centered on Myles Garrett

According to ESPN, Garrett entered the matchup one sack shy of tying the NFL record shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Although he didn't reach the milestone, Garrett made it clear afterward that Pittsburgh's obsession with stopping him may have worked against them.

According to Garrett, the Steelers were more focused on keeping him away from the quarterback than executing their overall offensive plan. That heavy attention disrupted their rhythm and opened opportunities for the Browns elsewhere. Garrett finished with modest numbers on the stat sheet, but they hardly reflected his influence on the game.

Pressure That Doesn't Always Show Up in the Box Score

Even without recording a sack, Garrett consistently collapsed the pocket and forced quick decisions. He generated multiple pressures and made it difficult for Pittsburgh to develop plays downfield. The quarterback was often forced to get rid of the ball quickly, limiting explosive opportunities and keeping the offense stuck in short-yardage situations.

With key receivers unavailable, Pittsburgh struggled to stretch the field, completing very few throws beyond short distances. Cleveland's pass rush, led by Garrett, effectively dictated the tempo and forced a conservative approach that resulted in just six points.

Steelers Admit Garrett Changed the Equation

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin insisted after the game that the team stuck to its standard protections and denied any special treatment related to Garrett's record chase. Still, players acknowledged that the record was on their minds. Left tackle Dylan Cook admitted it lingered in the background, requiring frequent chips and double-teams throughout the game.

That extra attention came at a cost. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski pointed out that committing additional blockers reduced the number of receivers in routes, quietly tilting the matchup in Cleveland's favor.

Garrett said in a post-game press conference that the Steelers are more desperate to stop him than to get the W.

"I mean, to an extent. I feel like they were more worried about keeping me away from Aaron [Rodgers] than getting the win, and I think that's what came back to bite him. So, they'll have to fight it out with Baltimore next week. But I'm just proud of the guys for fighting and getting this one. That's the main thing. And I'm always going to keep it that."

Steelers to Get Ready vs Ravens

The loss prevented Pittsburgh from clinching the AFC North and set up a Week 18 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. For Cleveland, the win served as a reminder that even outside the playoff race, they remain capable of influencing the postseason picture.

Garrett will have one final opportunity to chase history when the Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular-season finale.

Garrett Still Believes History Is Within Reach

Despite falling short against Pittsburgh, Garrett remains confident he can set a new sack record. With one game left, he sees no reason to doubt himself.

The milestone matters, but Sunday's result mattered more. And even without a record-breaking moment, Garrett once again proved that his impact goes far beyond the numbers.

