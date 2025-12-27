Trump has publicly called on the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to release the names of Democrats allegedly associated with Jeffrey Epstein's network, asserting that revealing those names would 'embarrass' his political opponents and shift attention away from what he describes as a partisan attack.

Trump's remarks, made in a social-media post late on Dec. 26, came as the DOJ continues to release records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law enacted in November 2025 requiring the disclosure of government documents related to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, subject to redactions protecting victims and ongoing investigations.

In his post, Trump wrote: 'Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax ... The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country!'

Escalating Controversy Over Epstein Document Releases

The DOJ's phased release of Epstein-related materials has generated intense political dispute. The initial tranche of files was made public earlier in December, fulfilling obligations under the Transparency Act, and included a variety of documents such as images, flight logs, and investigative records.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has defended the department's approach, stating that some files were temporarily removed to properly redact victims' names and sensitive material before republication. Blanche said the DOJ is 'not concealing' names of public figures but is protecting individuals who were victims of Epstein's crimes.

Despite these assurances, the document release process has drawn bipartisan criticism for delays and heavy redactions. Some lawmakers have warned that failing to fully comply with the Transparency Act may itself violate the law, prompting threats of contempt proceedings or further legal action.

The heated public debate over the files is not limited to Trump's statements. Congressional scrutiny has also surfaced from the other side of the aisle. In July, House Democrats, including ranking member Jamie Raskin, wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi alleging that the DOJ had withheld certain Epstein records, and demanded broader transparency, including files that mention Trump.

Political Charges and Historical Context

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier convicted of sex offences involving minors, died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The scope of his network, often referred to as the Epstein files, has long been the source of intense public interest, political speculation and conspiracy theories. Legal mechanisms such as the High Court's enforcement of the Epstein Files Transparency Act have sought to make previously sealed records available.

Remember a few months ago, when Trump tried to tell you the Epstein saga was over? Seems it has only just begun. pic.twitter.com/NYbRPhchGu — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 26, 2025

The president's own historical ties to Epstein have previously attracted scrutiny. Trump and Epstein were acquainted socially in the 1990s, including documented flights on Epstein's private jet. The DOJ's most recent releases reportedly include logs noting at least eight flights Trump took with Epstein between 1993 and 1996, though the DOJ has categorised speculative allegations in those records as 'unfounded and false'.

No war, no bomb, no chaos will make Trump’s grotesque, sickening Epstein scandal go away. pic.twitter.com/NPoENEFrRL — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) December 26, 2025

Trump has repeatedly stated that he distanced himself from Epstein well before the financier's criminal conduct was widely known, and he has emphasised that no evidence of wrongdoing on his part has been established by investigators.

Partisan Rhetoric and Legal Realities

Trump's call for the DOJ to identify and expose Democrats in the Epstein files has elicited sharp reactions from legal experts and political commentators. Some observers note that such demands risk conflating legitimate disclosure of public records with political scoring.

Formal DOJ policy maintains that the department's release of records, including sensitive witness materials and investigative files, must comply with federal privacy and evidence-handling standards.

Moreover, Trump's assertion that Democrats 'worked with Epstein, not the Republicans' has not been substantiated with specific facts by either Trump or the DOJ. There is no official list of individuals, Democrat or Republican, confirmed to have engaged in criminal activity with Epstein; public figures whose names appear in documents may do so for a variety of non-criminal reasons.

The president did not specify which Democrats he believes should be named or provide documentary evidence to support claims of partisan involvement with Epstein beyond general assertions about public figures appearing in released materials.

Originally published on IBTimes UK