OpenAI Launches 'Your Year with ChatGPT' Review, Similar to Spotify Wrapped

Many major streaming platforms have their own version of a year-in-review, and OpenAI is also joining the trend with the latest launch of "Your Year with ChatGPT" to give users a glimpse of their chatbot use in 2025.

OpenAI Launches 'Your Year with ChatGPT' Review

OpenAI shared a new post on X which announces the rollout of its latest feature on the chatbot called the "Your Year with ChatGPT" that aims to deliver a year-in-review for avid users of the platform.

The feature is available for users who have turned on the referenced save memory and chat history on their respective accounts, and it is available for all logged-in users.

However, it is important to note that it is currently rolling out to limited regions for now, and it is available for users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

OpenAI did not reveal if the company will try to roll it out to other regions and territories in the future.

According to OpenAI, it is important to have your app updated to see the Your Year with ChatGPT feature pop up on the platform. Alternatively, CNET said that it is accessible via the web.

Your Year with ChatGPT!



Now rolling out to everyone in the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia who have reference saved memory and reference chat history turned on.



Just make sure your app is updated. pic.twitter.com/whVkS1qxKu — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 22, 2025

Spotify Wrapped-like Year-In Review for ChatGPT

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT will use its memory and chat history to look back on the conversations users had with the chatbot, as well as highlight the many ideas they created together.

The report claims that the year-in-review from ChatGPT is similar to Spotify's Wrapped feature, the famed annual wrap-up experience on the music streaming platform that reveals an account's streaming journey for the entire year.

Instead of getting a wrap-up of how much music you streamed for the year, ChatGPT will tell you how much you used the chatbot platform, which topics you asked most about. It will also share the highlights of your conversations.

This is the first time OpenAI rolled out a year-in-review for ChatGPT on its platform, taking full advantage of its memory mode to bring up the past conversations and go on a journey with users regarding their interactions with the machine learning platform.

Here's How to Access Your ChatGPT Review

According to OpenAI, users in the countries part of this feature's rollout may now check the app throughout the day if the Your Year with ChatGPT button has appeared on their account.

Alternatively, users may start a new chat with ChatGPT and tap or click the "+" button to select "Your Year with ChatGPT" and type the prompt "show me my year with ChatGPT" to get started.

Originally published on Tech Times