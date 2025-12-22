ChatGPT Personalization Settings Are Now Live, Letting Users Tweak the Chatbot's Mood

OpenAI has released the latest Personalization settings on ChatGPT which allows users to tweak the mood of their chatbot and select their preferred tone.

ChatGPT Personalization Settings Are Now Live

OpenAI shared a new post via X which talks about the latest feature of ChatGPT that may be found under the Personalization settings.

This latest Personalization feature of the platform will let users take command of how ChatGPT talks to them, giving them fine-tuning options to set their preferred experience.

The company shared a screenshot of the ChatGPT app on iOS to show what the Personalization menu holds for users on the platform, showing the many options to choose from.

First, there is the "Base style and tone" which pertains to the "main voice" of the chatbot. Different options under it include Default, Professional, Friendly, Candid, Quirky, Efficient, Nerdy, and Cynical.

To further tweak the base style and tone of ChatGPT, users may also take advantage of tweaking the Characteristics of the chatbot, which include the option to tweak the Warmth, Enthusiasm, Headers & Lists, and Emojis which ChatGPT includes in its conversations with users.

Tweak the Mood of Your Chatbot

Under Personalization, users may tweak the mood of their chatbot and control how it responds to them, and they may test the different options available and find the right fit for their usage.

Default remains the set option for now, but users may choose the base style and tone of the chatbot and even adjust how responses are given.

After the release of GPT-5 for ChatGPT, many users started to notice that the once warm and friendly chatbot became cold, straightforward, and brief. The company heard the user's pleas and vowed to revamp the experience with GPT-5.1's release in November, which made it warmer, better, and more intelligent.

With the GPT-5.2, OpenAI takes personalization tweaks to the next level with the new setting, centering on fine-tuning options to set the best experience for you.

Originally published on Tech Times