Meta's Dina Powell McCormick Resigns From Board After Eight Months

Meta Platforms announced Friday that Dina Powell McCormick has resigned from its board of directors, ending her tenure just eight months after joining the company.

The resignation took effect immediately, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which did not list a reason for her departure.

Powell McCormick joined Meta's board in April as part of an effort to expand the board's size and add leaders with strong backgrounds in business and government.

At the time, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said she would bring valuable experience supporting companies and entrepreneurs. She was appointed alongside Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison, Reuters reported.

Although Powell McCormick has stepped down from the board, she may continue working with Meta in another way.

A source familiar with the matter said she is considering a broad advisory role that could focus on investments and long-term strategy.

However, the source stressed that no final decision has been made. Meta also does not plan to fill her vacant board seat, leaving the company with 14 directors.

Dina Powell McCormick Brings Global Policy

Powell McCormick has a long career that spans finance, public service, and global policy. She spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs, where she held senior leadership roles.

During her time there, she led the firm's impact investing business and oversaw efforts tied to sustainability and inclusive growth.

Her government experience includes serving as deputy national security adviser during President Donald Trump's first term.

Before that, she worked as an assistant secretary of state under President George W. Bush, serving during the tenure of Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. These roles placed her at the center of US foreign policy and national security discussions.

Outside of Meta, Powell McCormick currently serves as vice chair, president, and head of global client services at BDT & MSD Partners.

The firm was formed in 2023 after merchant bank BDT merged with MSD, the investment company founded by Michael Dell.

According to CNBC, she is also married to Sen. Dave McCormick, a Republican from Pennsylvania who took office in January, adding another public dimension to her profile.

Meta's board remains filled with high-profile leaders from business and technology. Current members include venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, UFC CEO Dana White, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan, and former Enron executive John Arnold.

Originally published on vcpost.com