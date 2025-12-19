Duck.ai Launches Privacy-Focused AI Image Generator that Keeps Your Prompts Anonymous

DuckDuckGo has unveiled Duck.ai, a new AI-powered image generation tool that emphasizes user privacy during the creation of visual content.

At its current stage, the AI image generator aligns with DuckDuckGo's initiative to protect user data across all AI-related services.

DuckDuckGo Prioritizes User Privacy With Duck.ai

Unlike many AI image creation platforms, Duck.ai does not send user inputs to OpenAI or any third-party service. All prompts are fully anonymized to ensure that no personal data is collected or used to train underlying models.

DuckDuckGo has confirmed that the privacy safeguards applied in its AI chat feature are equally enforced within the image generation tool.

Local Storage and Metadata Validation

9to5Mac reports that one of the best features of Duck.ai is its approach to handling output images. Generated images are stored locally on the user's browser, rather than being uploaded to DuckDuckGo servers. This allows users to keep their creations private if they choose.

Each image also contains C2PA-compatible metadata, confirming that it was AI-generated.

How to Use Duck.ai

Getting started with Duck.ai is straightforward:

Visit Duck.ai Select "New Image" from the menu. Describe the scene or object you want the AI to generate.

The AI then produces an image based on the input, all while ensuring that user information remains anonymized. Currently, the service is free, though non-subscribers have daily usage limits.

What Can We Expect About Duck.ai Soon?

Duck.ai plans to introduce new features aimed at improving usability, such as uploading reference images for more precise generation and adding a dedicated download button for mobile users.

It's hard to imagine that the popular chatbots nowadays prey on user data, yet DuckDuckGo's AI image generator is made differently from the rest.

You can get the best of both worlds here: privacy and creativity without thinking about whether your personal information will be used in AI training.

Originally published on Tech Times