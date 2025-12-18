Apple Developer Locked Out After $500 Gift Card Glitch: Could This Happen to You?

An Apple gift card glitch has created a worst nightmare for an Apple developer. Paris Buttfield-Addison is also an author of 22 books on Apple development.

After purchasing a $500 Apple gift card from a major retail chain to pay for iCloud storage, Buttfield-Addison discovered that his Apple account had been completely locked. The retailer replaced the malfunctioning card only to reveal that its number had been stolen.

Despite his decades-long loyalty and deep involvement in the Apple ecosystem, his account was flagged as "closed in accordance with the Apple Media Services Terms and Conditions."

More Than $30,000 Worth of Apple Hardware

According to Boing Boing, the account lock has left Buttfield-Addison with over $30,000 worth of Apple hardware that is essentially unusable as the devices remain tied to an account that he can no longer access. Along with the hardware, critical data, including photos, app purchases, and developer credentials, is at risk.

Apple customer service confirmed that the compromised gift card was likely the trigger, and an Executive Relations representative pledged to investigate the matter, though progress remains uncertain.

Paris Buttfield-Addison is No Ordinary Apple User

We know Buttfield-Addison as an Apple developer, but there's more to his high-profile setup. He took over O'Reilly's Learning Cocoa with Objective-C series and has authored over 20 books on Apple development. Beyond writing, he helps run /dev/world, one of the longest-running Apple developer conferences not organized by Apple itself.

After more than 30 years of using Apple products, his expertise and reputation offered no protection against losing access to his account.

Gift Card Fraud

Gift card fraud is a well-known problem, often involving thieves tampering with card packaging to steal PINs before purchase.

As Macworld notes, "Locking out users such as Buttfield-Addison is not an appropriate response, as the actual users affected by compromised cards are secondary victims, not the culprits." Still, being an Apple developer is not enough to get him spared from this mishap.

Apple Insider advises purchasing high-value gift cards directly from Apple rather than third-party retailers to minimize risk. However, for professionals like Buttfield-Addison, this guidance offers little comfort.

Originally published on Tech Times