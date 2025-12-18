Apple Expands App Store Search Ads With New Placements in 2026

Apple is preparing to expand the number of advertisements displayed in App Store search results, signaling a deeper push into performance-driven app discovery.

According to a new update published on the Apple Ads website, additional search ad placements will begin rolling out in 2026, extending beyond the single top position that currently dominates results.

Rather than limiting ads to the very first slot, the tech giant will allow advertisements to appear farther down the search results page, giving advertisers more opportunities to surface their apps at moments of high user intent.

App Store Search Ads

At present, the App Store supports only one sponsored result per search query. For instance, when a user searches for "Facebook," a competing app like TikTok may appear at the top if it wins the auction for that keyword, per 9to5Mac.

While advertisers can bid on search terms, only one ad placement is currently available, making competition for visibility extremely tight.

What's Changing With the New Ad Placements?

Apple's update introduces multiple ad positions within App Store search results, expanding visibility below the top result.

Apple notes that nearly 65% of App Store downloads happen directly after a search, reinforcing the importance of search placement in driving installs.

What's more, the iPhone maker says advertisers will not need to modify existing campaigns to qualify for the new placements. Ads may appear at the top or in one of the newly added positions, depending on auction outcomes.

Advertisers will not be able to select specific placements; ranking will continue to depend on bids and auction performance, which may vary even within the same campaign.

The new search ad positions will become available in 2026 and will be supported on devices running iOS and iPadOS 26.2 or later. Additional implementation details and guidelines are available through the Apple Ads website.

Ad Format and Pricing Remain Unchanged

Despite the expanded inventory, Apple is keeping the fundamentals of App Store advertising. The existing default and custom product page ad formats will continue to be supported, along with optional deep links designed to improve engagement. Billing will remain on a CPT and CPI model to ensure continuity for advertisers while increasing their potential reach.

Why Apple Is Doubling Down on Search Ads

Apple highlights the App Store's scale and engagement as a key driver behind this expansion. The platform attracts more than 800 million weekly visitors, with over 85% downloading at least one app during their most recent visit.

Current top-of-search ads reportedly achieve conversion rates as high as 60%, underscoring the effectiveness of search-based discovery.

Originally published on Tech Times