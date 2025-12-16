Meta Smart Glasses 'Conversation Focus' Feature Brings Hearing Assist; Now in Early Access

Meta wants to help you hear better in crowded places or normal settings with its new feature called Conversation Focus, a hearing assist function that is rolling out alongside the v21 update.

Meta Smart Glasses 'Conversation Focus' Brings Hearing Assist

Meta announced its new v21 update for all its eligible smart glasses, and there is one standout feature that the company unveiled in this upcoming release called Conversation Focus.

"Whether you're eating at a hot new restaurant, commuting on the train, or picking up a coffee at a busy cafe, conversation focus uses your AI glasses' open-ear speakers, beamforming technology, and real-time spatial processing to dynamically amplify the voice of the person you're talking to," said Meta.

According to Meta, turning on the feature will have the glasses use its microphone to capture the sounds spoken by the one you are in a conversation with, and then output the amplified and clearer sounds to the open-ear speakers of the wearable.

The company added that this feature will deliver real-time sounds to users via spatial processing for a normal conversation experience.

Meta promises real-time conversations taking place even when using the feature, with the AI glasses' technology putting in the work while the Conversation Focus is turned on, and making users feel a natural flow despite using it.

For users who get the chance to try it out, they only need to ask the assistant to turn on the feature with the vocal prompt "Hey Meta, start conversation focus."

Meta V21 Update's Conversation Focus Is Now in Early Access

According to Meta, the Conversation Focus feature is now available in Early Access for the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses, and users only need to update their software to v21.

However, users need to opt in to the Early Access program to receive the Conversation Focus feature and start using it, especially during the holiday season when it gets rowdier or crowded, especially in public places.

It is also important to note that this Early Access program is currently exclusive to the US and Canada only.

Users may also choose to set specific gestures to turn on Conversation Focus without the need to speak it out loud. This gesture centers on a tap-and-hold action on the right arm of the glasses near one's temple and repeating this will also turn it off.

Originally published on Tech Times