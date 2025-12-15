Randy Orton Breaks His Silence, Addresses John Cena's Retirement and His 'SNME' Absence

Many fans believe that Randy Orton is the greatest rival of John Cena. But why wasn't Orton around when the 17-time champion had his retirement match?

This is one of the things that The Viper addressed in a messaged shared on social media, which also paid tribute to Cena.

Randy Orton Addresses His 'SNME' Absence

John Cena retired during the December 13 edition of "Saturday Night's Main Event," losing his final match against Gunther.

After the match ended, WWE legends and current Superstars headed to the ring to bid Cena goodbye. One person, however, was noticeably absent, and it was none other than Randy Orton.

In his social media post, Orton explained that during Cena's retirement match, he was all the way in Saudi Arabia to promote the upcoming Royal Rumble, which will be held in Riyadh.

According to Orton, "I know if ANYONE understands my absence, it's John."

Orton Pays Tribute to Cena

Much of Orton's post pays tribute to the stellar career Cena had, calling the 17-time world champion "one of the most OVER wrestlers ever." Orton noted that he wrestled Cena 100 times at the very least.

"The morning of his retirement we exchanged a few texts, and I was honored to speak with him on such a big day," Orton shared in his post. "I look forward to following John's career in Hollywood AND beyond."

You can read Orton's full tribute for Cena below.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com