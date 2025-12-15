Sports

Randy Orton Breaks His Silence, Addresses John Cena's Retirement and His 'SNME' Absence

Randy Orton wasn't even in the US when John Cena retired.

By
John Cena and Randy Orton

Many fans believe that Randy Orton is the greatest rival of John Cena. But why wasn't Orton around when the 17-time champion had his retirement match?

This is one of the things that The Viper addressed in a messaged shared on social media, which also paid tribute to Cena.

Randy Orton Addresses His 'SNME' Absence

John Cena retired during the December 13 edition of "Saturday Night's Main Event," losing his final match against Gunther.

After the match ended, WWE legends and current Superstars headed to the ring to bid Cena goodbye. One person, however, was noticeably absent, and it was none other than Randy Orton.

In his social media post, Orton explained that during Cena's retirement match, he was all the way in Saudi Arabia to promote the upcoming Royal Rumble, which will be held in Riyadh.

According to Orton, "I know if ANYONE understands my absence, it's John."

Orton Pays Tribute to Cena

Much of Orton's post pays tribute to the stellar career Cena had, calling the 17-time world champion "one of the most OVER wrestlers ever." Orton noted that he wrestled Cena 100 times at the very least.

"The morning of his retirement we exchanged a few texts, and I was honored to speak with him on such a big day," Orton shared in his post. "I look forward to following John's career in Hollywood AND beyond."

You can read Orton's full tribute for Cena below.

A post shared by instagram

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Wwe
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
X Twitter

X for iOS Launches Widgets Five Years Since They Were First Teased—Here's What They Brings

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Blue Jays Should Pivot from Kyle Tucker to Cody Bellinger to Strengthen Lineup: Here's Why
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
Panic Over The White House as Fed Chair Powell Confirms Trump Tariffs Mean Higher Costs And Fewer Jobs
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks Could Get Trey Murphy III to
NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans' Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones Gaining Interest From Various Teams
Social Media Users Shocked to Find Grok Answering Questions As
Grok AI Spreads Misinformation About Bondi Beach Shooting Incident, Now Fixing Its Mistakes
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice