Ford Plans to Reboot F-150 Lightning into EREV Pickup That Can Reach a Range of up to 700 Miles

Instead of being phased out, Ford will reboot the F-150 Lightning.

Ford's F-150 Lightning lives on, and this time, the electric pickup truck will no longer be a full-fledged electric vehicle (EV) as it will soon be transformed into a quasi-hybrid car that is also known as an extended range electric vehicle (EREV).

Ford F-150 Lightning Is Getting a Reboot as an EREV

According to the latest announcement by Ford, the company is planning to reboot the Ford F-150 Lightning EV into an EREV, The Ford Motor Company said that the EREV will combine the best of both worlds for the upcoming pickup, with an electric powertrain for instant power and what it describes as "a generator-backed estimated range of more than 700 miles."

Ford said that an EREV is "unlike a traditional hybrid," particularly as the F-150 Lightning EREV is 100% powered by electric motors, similar to how the original F-150 Lightning EV is. This also means that the vehicle will operate quietly and feature a rapid acceleration that electric vehicles are very much known for.

However, it will eliminate the need to stop at a station and charge their batteries via a plug-in cord, thanks to its new gas generator that users only need to fill up.

According to Ford, users may also use the F-150 Lightning as a generator that offers exportable electricity, and it may potentially power camp sites or homes during outages.

According to Engadget's report, Ford was previously at a crossroads regarding the return of the F-150 Lightning's production following significant events, including the reduced production of the pickup and the factory fire, which affected its production line.

Ford's Next Electric Pickup Can Reach 700 Miles

"Our next-generation F-150 Lightning EREV will be every bit as revolutionary," said Ford's chief EV, digital, and design officer, Doug Field. "It delivers everything Lightning customers love — near instantaneous torque and pure electric driving."

"But with a high-power generator enabling an estimated range of 700+ miles, it tows like a locomotive," Field added. "Heavy-duty towing and cross-country travel will be as effortless as the daily commute."

This is one of the biggest advantages of an EREV car, particularly as it can charge on the go thanks to its gas generator, which converts fuel into electric power, built right into the vehicle.

Previously, Scout Motors unveiled its new line of electric vehicles in the form of an SUV and a pickup truck, with the Volkswagen subsidiary boasting of a gas generator that converts fuel into electricity. The company calls this the "Harvester," and it comes as an optional add-on to the vehicle.

Originally published on Tech Times

