Waze is currently testing a new feature that supports showing traffic lights while navigating through a route, and this helps give them an idea when and where to be cautious.

Waze Tests Adding Traffic Lights on One's Route

According to GeekTime's report, it recently discovered a new feature on Waze's app, and this is a small-scale test that adds traffic light icons along one's route while using the app.

This feature is reportedly under early testing as there are no announcements or similar discoveries spotted by other publications about this new feature.

It was revealed by the report that traffic lights will appear on the navigational map when users are approaching an intersection or area where there is traffic lights present in reality, so users will know when to slow down.

However, it was revealed by GeekTime that upon further testing, they also found that the traffic lights appear on the navigational map even when users are in cruise mode.

This new feature is a great tool for users who are not familiar with navigating a certain area, especially as they may not see the traffic lights ahead of them and forget to slow down when approaching an intersection.

Could Waze Show Exact Traffic Light Colors?

The next important question about the feature is whether it could show the traffic light colors when using the app to navigate. Based on the report and screenshots of this feature, the app could not tell which color it is currently on, and it will only alert users that there is one up ahead.

This feature could be extremely more useful if it can tell the exact color of the traffic light at a given time. The light may turn from green to yellow when users are approaching, and an alert could further help them take caution to avoid getting into accidents or facing traffic violations.

Over the years, Google has updated the Waze app to give users a safe, comfortable, and informed driving experience when using the platform for trip needs.

The company made its feature compatible with Apple CarPlay via iPhones and Android Auto for eligible Android smartphones to further maximize the experience.

