Uber Launches Kiosks for Ride Booking Without the App, Available in New York's LaGuardia Airport

Uber has launched kiosks for travelers who do not have the app or who cannot book using their phones.

Uber explained that physical kiosks will have a tablet-like device that is fixed at a stand. Here, users will get the same interface they normally see on the Uber app.

However, instead of needing to register or log in to start using the app, users only need to enter their destination, choose the type of ride, and pay for the trip upfront to get a booking.

According to Uber, the kiosk was launched as a way to help international travelers book a ride via the platform without the need to download the app, especially if they only need it for a certain trip.

The first kiosk can be found in New York's LaGuardia airport's Terminal C, and it allows all types of passengers to get a booking from its partner drivers upon landing.

Uber Kiosks Pilots in New York's LaGuardia Airport

Uber said that this would also be beneficial to users who do not have a data plan, roaming, or pocket Wi-Fi rental as booking a ride via the app requires an internet connection.

The kiosk will require users to pay upfront, and based on Uber's shared image, it requires a cashless transaction via the card terminal, where users may pay via credit/debit cards or their mobile wallets.

Last year, the company launched the Uber Shuttle in New York's JFK and LaGuardia airports, where users may pre-book rides to get to specific destinations to also help travelers secure transportation from the get-go.

Uber plans to roll out more kiosks in the future for hotels, ports, and other international airports.

Originally published on Tech Times