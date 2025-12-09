Tech

Uber Launches Kiosks for Ride Booking Without the App, Available in New York's LaGuardia Airport

No app or dead battery? Uber's kiosks can help you.

By
Uber Kiosk Uber Kiosk

Uber has launched kiosks for travelers who do not have the app or who cannot book using their phones.

Uber Launches Kiosks to Book Rides Without the App

Uber explained that physical kiosks will have a tablet-like device that is fixed at a stand. Here, users will get the same interface they normally see on the Uber app.

However, instead of needing to register or log in to start using the app, users only need to enter their destination, choose the type of ride, and pay for the trip upfront to get a booking.

According to Uber, the kiosk was launched as a way to help international travelers book a ride via the platform without the need to download the app, especially if they only need it for a certain trip.

The first kiosk can be found in New York's LaGuardia airport's Terminal C, and it allows all types of passengers to get a booking from its partner drivers upon landing.

Uber Kiosks Pilots in New York's LaGuardia Airport

Uber said that this would also be beneficial to users who do not have a data plan, roaming, or pocket Wi-Fi rental as booking a ride via the app requires an internet connection.

The kiosk will require users to pay upfront, and based on Uber's shared image, it requires a cashless transaction via the card terminal, where users may pay via credit/debit cards or their mobile wallets.

Last year, the company launched the Uber Shuttle in New York's JFK and LaGuardia airports, where users may pre-book rides to get to specific destinations to also help travelers secure transportation from the get-go.

Uber plans to roll out more kiosks in the future for hotels, ports, and other international airports.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Uber
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Paramount, Skydance Merger Negotiations Abandoned Due to Shareholder Dispute

Paramount Skydance Cites Warner Bros' Lack of Communication as Catalyst for Hostile Bid

Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric - Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest For Zubac
AI-Generated Protest Videos Made With OpenAI’s Sora 2 Spark Outrage,
Surge AI CEO Edwin Chen Warns Flashy Models Prioritize Hype Over Truth
Wegmans Issues Recall for Deluxe Mixed Nuts After Salmonella Detected
Wegmans Issues Recall for Deluxe Mixed Nuts After Salmonella Detected in Raw Pistachios
M3 MacBook Air
Apple Is Launching Two New MacBooks Next Year to Revolutionize the Lineup—Report
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice