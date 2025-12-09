Glenmark's Ziac Blood Pressure Medication Pulled From Shelves Over Drug Contamination

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has recalled more than 11,100 bottles of its Ziac blood pressure medication after federal regulators found the pills were contaminated with another prescription drug.

The FDA announced the recall on Dec. 1, warning that trace amounts of ezetimibe — a drug used to lower cholesterol — were discovered during routine testing.

The recall affects bottles of bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide, the two medicines combined to make Ziac.

These drugs are often prescribed together to help the heart beat more steadily, remove extra water and salt from the body, and lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The FDA classified the recall as Class III, meaning the contamination is unlikely to cause harmful health effects.

Still, officials said the pills should be removed from shelves to prevent any confusion or future risk.

The agency explained that "trace amounts of ezetimibe" were detected in reserve samples, prompting the voluntary recall.

Glenmark, based in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, manufactures both the Ziac tablets and ezetimibe, the drug that ended up in the samples by mistake.

The company has not said how the contamination happened but is working with regulators to remove all affected lots.

According to TheHill, the recalled medication includes both 2.5-milligram and 6.25-milligram doses. The FDA listed three bottle sizes involved in the recall:

30-count bottles (NDC 68462-878-30)

100-count bottles (NDC 68462-878-01)

500-count bottles (NDC 68462-878-05)

FDA Flags heartbeat Lots After Trace Contamination Found

The affected lots have expiration dates ranging from November 2025 to May 2026.

Although the FDA does not expect the contamination to cause serious problems, people who take Ziac may still feel concerned.

The FDA stressed that ezetimibe contamination at these low levels should not pose a health threat, but patients can contact their doctor or pharmacist if they feel unsure.

Ziac combines two widely used medications: bisoprolol, which helps the heart beat more regularly, and hydrochlorothiazide, which increases urination to remove extra salt and water, FoxBusiness reported.

Together, they help relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure.

Many people rely on this medication daily, which is why regulators moved quickly to announce the recall.

For now, the FDA says anyone who has the listed bottles should check the NDC number and expiration date. Pharmacies and suppliers have already been instructed to remove all recalled stock.

Originally published on vcpost.com