TikTok Brings Shared Feed, Collection to Expand Collaborations Among Friends, Family

TikTok has announced a new update for the platform which brings two new key tools called Shared Feed and Shared Collection that expand on the ways to discover new content with friends and family.

TikTok Brings Shared Feed, Collection in Latest Update

TikTok announced in its latest news release that a new update brings two new key features that make the social media browsing experience on the platform collaborative.

First, the Shared Feed feature allows users to watch and enjoy a special version of the For You feed for all invited members in the group chat. Here, the creator only needs to invite users to join to be part of the Shared Feed feature and get an exclusive page showcasing a selection of 15 videos based on their interests.

It was not revealed if users would be the ones setting their algorithm that is specific to this group, but based on the announcement, the Shared Feed will automatically decide what content would appear among users.

Next, there is the Shared Collection feature that helps users better organize their saved videos meant for a group of friends or family to see, making it available under a specific label or title. Users may share this Collection with different friends or family members via the TikTok DMs, and they may access the Shared Collection of videos or content at any time.

Collaborate Among Friends and Family

There are several requirements for the new group sharing features to work among users. Most importantly, they need to be mutually following each other on the platform. Collaboration is the main feature of these new experiences on the platform, allowing various accounts to connect under one feed or collection.

Earlier this year, TikTok brought an update that allowed users to directly share videos on their DMs, which expanded the messaging feature of the platform to more types of media or content available.

TikTok has also made it possible for users to better control their feed via the For You upgrade that offers a way to manage topics appearing on the page, as well as AI keyword filters to help them select content to see.

Originally published on Tech Times