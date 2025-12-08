Cinnabon Responds to Viral Racist Incident, Fires Worker Over Offensive Conduct

A Cinnabon worker in Wisconsin has been fired after a racist outburst directed at two customers went viral, the cinnamon roll chain confirmed.

The company said the employee was "immediately terminated" by the franchise owner following a "disturbing video" of the incident.

"Their actions and statements are completely unacceptable and in no way reflect the values of Cinnabon, our franchisees, or the welcoming environment we expect for every guest and team member," a Cinnabon spokesperson told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The incident occurred Friday at a Cinnabon location in Bay Park Square mall, a suburb of Green Bay, and was recorded by one of the customers.

The video, which was posted on TikTok, shows a white, female employee cursing at and taunting the couple from behind the counter.

At one point, she is seen saying, "I am racist and I'll say it to the whole entire world," and directing a racial slur at the customers. She also made obscene hand gestures and exchanged expletives with the couple.

BREAKING - It has been revealed the altercation that led to a Cinnabon employee in Wisconsin lashing out at a Somalian couple was sparked by the couple sexually harassing her for not wearing a hijab, to which they pulled out their phone and began recording her. pic.twitter.com/bcBJccTaxm — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 7, 2025

Cinnabon Responds to Racist Confrontation

The TikTok user who shared the video said she and her husband were taking a shopping break when the confrontation began.

According to NBC News, she explained that she had asked the worker to add more caramel to a caramel pecan cinnamon roll because it did not appear to have enough,.

The employee allegedly mocked the woman's hijab and escalated the situation, prompting the recording.

An online fundraising campaign supporting the customers describes them as a "black Somali Muslim couple" who have been "traumatized" by the encounter.

A separate campaign to support the fired worker has raised tens of thousands of dollars, appearing on the same platform where funds were previously raised for other high-profile incidents involving racist behavior.

Cinnabon emphasized that the location involved is independently owned and operated. The company said it remains committed to ensuring that all customers and team members are treated with respect and kindness.

Attempts to reach the fired employee by phone were unsuccessful Sunday night, and the couple has not been immediately reachable for comment.

Originally published on vcpost.com