Amazon Recalls Products After Reports of Burns, Choking, and Magnet Injuries

Several popular items sold on Amazon are being recalled after US safety officials linked them to burns, choking risks, and dangerous magnet injuries.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recalls and urged families to stop using the affected products right away.

The largest recall involves the INIU 10,000mAh portable power bank, which has caused at least three minor burn injuries.

The model BI-B41, sold in blue or black with a paw-print LED light, has been tied to 15 overheating reports.

Eleven of those incidents led to fires and more than $380,000 in property damage, IndexBox reported.

Around 210,000 units were sold on Amazon between August 2021 and April 2022. The CPSC says owners should stop using the device, check the serial number on INIU's recall page, and request a full refund.

Because the product contains a lithium-ion battery, it must be disposed of safely and not thrown in the trash.

Another recall affects HydroJug's 14-ounce children's tumblers, sold in designs like cowgirl, dinosaur, and pink bows.

About 17,000 cups are being pulled from shelves because the handle's rivets can loosen and detach, creating a choking risk.

The CPSC instructed families to "immediately stop using" the tumblers.

Parents can contact HydroJug by email or through its recall website to request a free replacement lid. These tumblers were sold online and in several retail stores for about $25.

Amazon shoppers warned to stop using these products immediately due to safety risks https://t.co/6VD3pOGSS9 pic.twitter.com/M7mqZOFdaQ — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) December 8, 2025

CPSC Recalls Crayola Pip-Cube Sets

The CPSC also issued a serious warning about CreateOn's Crayola-branded pip-Cube magnetic building sets. Nearly 9,400 sets are being recalled because the internal magnets can come loose.

Officials say swallowed magnets can attract to each other inside the body, which can cause severe internal injuries.

According to FoxBusiness, the agency explained that such accidents may lead to "perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death."

The 24-piece sets were sold at Michael's for about $20, and the 27-piece sets were sold on Amazon for about $35.

A fourth recall involves a KTEBO writing tablet for children, sold online at Amazon.

The battery compartment screw can fail, allowing button batteries to fall out. Swallowing these batteries can cause internal burns or even be fatal. More than 10,000 tablets were sold in 2025.

The CPSC says families should stop using the toy and contact KTEBO for a free replacement.

Originally published on vcpost.com