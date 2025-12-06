NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks Ready to Let Giannis Leave If He Requests a Trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors are louder than the recent game's highlights in the NBA. Somehow, Doc Rivers denied claims that the Greek Freak requested a trade. It appears that the team is currently in a critical situation, where they must decide whether the All-Star forward will decide to exit.

If letting go of the two-time MVP is the way to rebuild the Milwaukee Bucks' roster for the better, the franchise needs to be prepared for the next trade moves.

Giannis Trade Rumors Intensify Ahead of Critical Decision

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future has cast a shadow over the Bucks as he and his agent start weighing whether his championship window still aligns with Milwaukee's trajectory, according to CBS Sports.

Should Antetokounmpo officially request a trade, the franchise will be forced to pivot immediately and begin planning a full rebuild centered on young talent and draft assets.

There are reports that the Bucks are already preparing for this scenario, with several key veterans expected to be moved if Giannis departs.

Bucks Could Clear House: Portis, Turner, and Kuzma Among Trade Targets

Jake Fischer wrote that Milwaukee would likely shop Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner to fully commit to a fresh start. These players were originally acquired to support a title push around Giannis, and without their superstar leader, the players would no longer fit the team's long-term plans.

Myles Turner stands out as the most attractive trade asset. While his slow start in Milwaukee, averaging 12.4 points on a career-worst 43.5% shooting, isn't overly encouraging, Turner remains a rare floor-spacing center who can block shots at an elite level. Offloading his four-year, $108.86 million contract would also create flexibility for the Bucks as they rebuild.

Potential Blockbuster Deal With the Atlanta Hawks

One of the more logical trades that has gained some steam is a massive deal between the Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. This proposed transaction would send Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner, and Kyle Kuzma to Atlanta.

Milwaukee would get Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels, Kristaps Porziņģis, and three first-round picks in return.

Ambitious as this package may be, it reflects the type of return Milwaukee could command if Giannis hits the trade market: multiple young cornerstones, draft capital, and salary-matching veterans.

Turner and Kuzma Still Hold Strong Value on the Market

Even if Turner isn't part of a Giannis trade, several championship contenders are expected to inquire about acquiring him. Kuzma, despite inconsistency in Milwaukee, remains a capable two-way contributor with proven playoff value. His defensive versatility and the ability to bring scoring off the bench could make him a valuable addition for win-now teams.

Many teams are willing to go all-in for Giannis, but it's previously reported that he sees the Los Angeles Lakers as "top of his wish list."

In July, the 6-foot-11 was linked to the New York Knicks.

